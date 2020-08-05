“Organic” comes to Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, Aug. 7-29.
A virtual opening and limited gallery reception happens 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7.
“Organic” is a group show featuring work by artists utilizing organic forms and materials in their practice.
Through addressing landscape, artists Cable Griffith and Susan Murrell take a contemporary approach to the subject.
Both painters’ work have been greatly influenced by technology and result in sublime environments and surfaces.
Cynthia Camlin’s paintings explore environmental and geological change through abstracted forms.
Abi Spring’s glass nests stand out as fragile and improvisational pieces, beginning as two dimensional works on the wall, and culminating in a wiley and unexpected sculpture.
Jay Gaskill’s paintings are more subdued, a meditative moment within the exhibition that beg the viewer to pause and get lost in the subtle variations of hue and form.
Expect changes when you come to the arts center, said a press release. Due to the new COVID-19 public spaces restrictions, the gallery will monitor visitor capacity, provide sanitation at the door and uphold six feet of social distancing. Masks are required, and no food or drinks will be served.
Gallery hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and private tours are available by appointment.
Contact the gallery manager to schedule an appointment at 541-387-8877 or email at gallery@columiaarts.org.
