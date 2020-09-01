The Original Wasco County Courthouse is opening on a limited basis for the remainder of tourist season. The 1859 building at 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles, welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through September.
“Normal seasons count on visitors from the tour boats, so a 2020 summer opening was postponed,” said a press release. “The limited reopening looks forward to local visitors.”
Displays include the sheriff’s office, jail cell with its display of handcuffs and leg irons and more. Masks are required
Admission is free to members, $3 adult, $2 for ages 12-18, and $1 for children ages 6-12.
