Thirty pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a stolen semi-automatic pistol were seized by Oregon State Police troopers during a routine traffic stop May 11 near Shaniko, and two Washington state residents were arrested and face multiple charges. At around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 11, an OSP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer traveling north on Hwy 97, near Shaniko, for a speeding violation. During contact, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Approximately 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a stolen semi-automatic pistol were located concealed in the vehicle.
The driver, Luis Angel Ortega Alcala, 28, from Prescott, Wash., was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft I.
The passenger, Eliseo Elizondo Vasquez, 53, from Pasco, Wash., was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft I and as a Fugitive From Other State.
Both men were lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles.
