The “news” is still full of fire and smoke that created poor air quality and what it means to each us, but what a joy it is to look out and see blue skies again. On a local note about the recent fires here, a report came from the Lyle Fire Department’s liaison, Patty Elkins. She reported that at 3 a.m. on Sept. 17 their unit was called out to join forces with the High Prairie and DNR departments to knock down a grass fire that they were able to contain in approximately six acres. That’s pretty impressive if you ask me. A whopping six new recruits have stepped forward and were recently suited up with the proper gear. That’s a good thing, but our department will always welcome more volunteers. And if you have an extra dollar in your pocket just itching to do a good deed … there’s always a need for more equipment. These heroes are volunteering ... that’s without pay, guys ... to keep us all as safe as possible all snuggly down in our comfies. Yes, it is impressive indeed! Gotta love ’em.
In Klickitat County, there is an organization called “Our Klickitat” that is working for the betterment of our future via our youth. They have been ongoing for a few years now and plan on reaching as many people as in need of their mission statement, which is, “To bring together youth and adult community members, to develop strategies, mobilize resources, and raise awareness to reduce and prevent youth substance abuse in Klickitat County.” Their next full coalition meeting will not be until Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m., via Zoom on the computer, but if you would like to join in the continuation of making a difference in the lives of local youth, which benefits us all, please call 509-281-2399, online at OurKlickitat.org and Facebook at Our Klickitat.
Be aware that there are many scam artists out there trying to gain access to our hard earned funds. I have fallen a victim of such. I found on my bank statement a couple of charges that I did not make. In my research of one of them I found it to be advertised on the internet as a widespread scam. It is “Amazon Prime, Amzn.com/bill WA” along with various numbers. I am planning on calling my bank Monday to find out what I can do about them. How the scammers find your credit card number and such is beyond my knowledge, but it seems if they are so smart as find ways of doing such things, they could get a good paying job somewhere. I hope they are caught and find the error of their ways. I just wanted you all to check your own statements closely.
Well, our “news” on the full media spectrum, TV, Facebook, and even scuttlebutt has added one more filament to the headlines. As the pandemic is wearing down, we now have the Antifa malice and mayhem, plus the wildfires taking control of the headlines. Smoke in Lyle has been barely tolerable, but we are still blessed not to have an all out wildfire sweep through here as it has devastated the communities in southern Oregon, from where I spent more than half my life. Although the town where I resided has not been hit, the towns south of it have been all but wiped out. Do you have your plan of evacuation in order ... just in case? It would behoove you to have a container of some sort, whether it is a cardboard box, suitcase, plastic bin, etc, full of survival supplies. A list of what all it should hold can be found on the internet. We will be in High to Extreme Fire conditions for at least the next 4-6 weeks here in the Gorge. The three Emergency Evacuation Levels are Level 1 / Get Ready! Level 2 / Get Set! Level 3 / Go! ...NOW! A website to check out is www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ready-set-go. Here in Klickitat County, we have extreme fire conditions until mid October, so let the Boy Scout motto be your guide and ... “Be Prepared”.
I hope I’m not the last to know this, but I just found out that you can no longer deposit your scrap metal at the Lyle Service Station. The owner advised me that the discarded items now have to be taken to the transfer station in Dallesport and you will be directed what-goes-where.
School has started but has its drawbacks too. If you have a student you are probably aware of the dos and don’ts, but if not you can check out their website and find out.
I’m sorry to say I haven’t heard any good news to report ... besides the regular everyday blessings ... If you have any, please share it with me so I can pass it on to the readers. We all could hear a little uplifting news during these dire times.
Submit your Lyle news to Mildred E. Lykens: 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.