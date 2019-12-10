The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline for nominations outstanding community members in The Dalles. The deadline has been extended to Friday, Dec. 13.
A nomination form can be found at Click Here for the Nomination Form.
The chamber is inviting members of The Dalles Area Community to nominate a business or individual that represents the qualities outlined in the award descriptions below. The selected Nominees will be honored at the Annual Chamber Banquet on January 16, 2020.
We recommend the award be a surprise to the person nominated and then announce them at the Banquet. The person who nominated the candidate will be contacted. If you have any questions, please contact the Chamber at 541.296.2231 or email: events@thedalleschamber.com.
Outstanding Woman, Man, Volunteer of the Year Awards Each are given an award to reflect the nomination. Finalists and recipients will be honored based on the following criteria: Civic and Community Service, Leadership, Professional Service, and Achievements in Organizations in The Dalles Area.
Agriculture Person(s) of the Year Finalists and recipients will be honored based on the following criteria: Activities, Leadership in Agriculture Industry, Community Service, Leadership in current and past career and Wasco County residency.
Outstanding Youth Award (Ages 16 – 21) Finalists and recipients will be honored based on the following criteria: Civic and Community Service, Leadership, Academic Leadership, Length of Service and Commitment, The Dalles residency.
Business of the Year Award Finalists and recipients will be honored based on the following criteria: Exhibits vision that goes beyond "Business as Usual", demonstrates success and exceptional performance in business practices, displays qualities of leadership, cooperation, team work and contributes to the business leadership of The Dalles Area. (Nomination is open to Chamber Members and Non-Members)
Educator of the Year This is an individual who is exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled. This individual can be from any of the Schools in The Dalles (please share examples).
First Responder of the Year Finalists and recipients will be honored based on the following criteria: In the past year this person has gone above and beyond the call of duty in any particular incident and has shown exemplary bravery or skill (please share an example).
