“The Last Days of Jesus” passion play begins Thursday, April 9. Since gatherings are prohibited this year, performances from past years will be aired. You can watch our Passion Play online at www.ldoj.org. Watch their Facebook for updates, facebook.com/lastdaysofjesus.
