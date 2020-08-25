Patsy Nash

Patsy Lee (Peterson) Nash, 82, was carried to heaven in the healing arms of our savior on July 20, 2020, with family by her side. Patsy Lee Peterson was born in Toppenish, Wash., to parents Edwing and Lois (Smith) Peterson. She started school in Toppenish, attending Barrett school and then Wy’east school and The Dalles High School. She was one of the last to graduate from Barrett School.
David and Patsy were married in New Meadows, Idaho, and were married for 62 years. They were married in a feed store; they had to fetch the justice of peace. He was rototilling in his garden. Together they had three children and when they went off to school, Patsy went back to work as a grocery clerk. She worked at Rosauers until she retired and there, she made many lifelong friends.
She was always up for anything and loved camping, fishing, horse riding, crafting and motorcycles. She always told the story of the time she was riding David’s motorcycle through town and it was causing the store windows to rattle, she got pulled over for it. She didn’t know that David had taken the pipes off.
She loved spur of the moment trips; out of the blue one time she said, "Let’s go to Canada" … that is a trip we will never forget. She loved the ocean and trips to the casino and was always a winner! She would tell us how she came from a family that didn’t really hug or tell her how she was loved so she always made sure to tell you how much she loved you. Patsy loved her family she would hug you and hold you tight to make sure you knew how much you were loved. Anyone who knew Patsy will remember her spunk and passion for life. She stubbornly fought to overcome many health challenges. Reagan (great-grandchild) asked grandma what made her so strong, she answered, the love of my family and friends.
Patsy would babysit her two great-granddaughters and it was such a big deal for her. She loved to watch them grow. She loved her cats and dogs. One day she told us she would teach her kitty to walk on a leash outside and, well, she got it done! From daughter Joni: "I got to witness the meaning of true love through my mom and dad. They were always together and I could see the love in their eyes when they saw each other, kissed and of course, an I love you. This has been hard on my dad as they had never been apart for more than a couple weeks."
Patsy is survived by her husband David Nash; daughter Joni (Stephen) Capps; grandchildren Danny Gilkerson (Lindsay Borg); great granddaughters Reagen, Remi Gilkerson; Grandson Jacob Dean (Kelly Porter); Grandson James “Jimmy” (Mranda) Gilkerson; great granddaughter Addyson Gilkerson; granddaughter Molly Jo Lively (Anthony Cutshall) great grandson Parker Wesley Cutshall; brothers Bobby, Jerry, Larry(Sandra) Peterson; brother in laws Eldon Nash (Mary Ann Peterson), Boyd Nash; sister in law Diane Nash and Charlotte Nash (Howard Cookston) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Marcus Nash, son Robert Daniel Nash; daughter Amy Jo Lively; brother Edwin (david) Peterson; sister Elsie Peterson (Ed Gefre); father in law Daniel Nash; mother in law Ethel Nash.
Patsy Nash was a wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother Aunt! The mold was broken after God made Patsy Lee and she will be missed by all.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. In light of our cur-rent pandemic, Patsy’s service will be shared live via Anderson Tribute Centers’ Facebook page. Donations can be made to Hood River Fire Department EMTS or Cardiovascular Disease, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. The family would like to thank everyone that has helped through this difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
