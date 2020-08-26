Demonstrators taking place in a national “Save the Post Office” peacefully mingle with those manning a Recall Kate Brown/Voter Registration booth outside the United States Postal Service building in The Dalles. The Saturday protest rally was organized locally by Indivisible Columbia Gorge and Protect Oregon’s Progress (POP). The recall booth in The Dalles has been present at times for the past three months, according to an organizer. The Recall petition is the third filed against Gov. Brown, submitted by Bill Currier on June 2. Signatures for the recall are due on Aug. 31. Both prior recall attempts failed to gather enough signatures to move forward. The “Save the Post Office” rally occupied all four corners of the intersection for approximately an hour. 

