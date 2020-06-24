Wasco County Sheriff
June 12-18
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 12 — Mill Street — Disturbance reported. A window screen was broken.
June 15 — Celilo Village Road — Disturbance reported.
June 15 — Emigrant Street — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and harassment. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 15 — W. Irvine — Harassment reported.
June 17 — Highway 216 — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 13 — The Dalles — Male issued a criminal citation for possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 13 — Harpham Flats — It was reported that seven different groups were illegally camping. Deputies contacted the campers, who said they didn’t know the site was closed (trespass).
June 14 — Harpham Flats — Illegal camping reported (trespass).
June 14 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Unwanted subject reported.
June 14 — Taylor Lake — Two individuals were advised to stay on the viewpoint side of the wall.
June 17 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6300 block — Littering reported. Someone dumped couches onto private property. Deputies located the vehicle and watched them removed the items.
June 17 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Unwanted subject reported.
June 18 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Vandalism reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 18 — State Road, 1700 block — Possible identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 14 — Highway 97 at milepost 52 — A trailer ran out of gas (agency assist).
June 17 — I-84 at milepost 74 — Tailgate reported in the roadway. It was removed to the side of the road.
June 18 — Mason Road, 5900 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 15 — Juniper Flat Road and Wapinitia Road — Burglary reported.
June 18 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 1000 block — Theft reported of a trolling motor, generator and marine battery.
Other:
June 12-15 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to seven welfare checks.
June 12 — Bakeoven Road, 86000 block — Unresponsive female reported.
June 12 — Oak Springs Road, 85000 block — Child reported to have been bitten by a dog. Skin was broken.
June 12 — W. 16th, 2500 block — Injured fawn reported. The fawn walked away on its own.
June 13 — Carroll Road, 1500 block — Unattended death reported.
June 17 — Highway 30, 4400 block — Found wallet reported.
June 17 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
The Dalles Police
June 12-18
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 12 — The Dalles — Domestic dispute reported.
June 12 — W. Cascade Court — Domestic dispute reported.
June 12 — Montana Street — Male cited and released for harassment and trespassed from a property.
June 12 — Eighth Place — Domestic dispute reported.
June 13 — E. 12th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 13 — W. Hostetler — Domestic dispute reported. Male trespassed from a property.
June 14 — W. Second, 1200 block — Disturbance reported.
June 14 — W. Eighth — Harassment reported.
June 14 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
June 14 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported. A male was arrested for domestic violence assault IV and two counts of harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
June 16 — W. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
June 16 — Riverview Street — Harassment reported.
June 16 — E. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 16 — E. Fifth and Union — Harassment reported. Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for menacing and disorderly conduct.
June 16 — Clark and E. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
June 16 — E. 14th — Male lodged at NORCOR for harassment.
June 17 — W. Eighth — Male arrested for domestic harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
June 18 — Court Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 12 — W. Sixth street, 1200 block — Small bag of methamphetamine found and turned over to officers.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 12 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Trespass reported.
June 13 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Vandalism reported. A male was cited for criminal mischief II.
June 13 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Male trespassed.
June 14 — W. Sixth Street, 1400 block — Male trespassed.
June 15 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Female trespassed from a property.
June 16 — W. Second, 600 block — Trespass reported.
June 16 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Dumping reported. Someone left an old couch at a resale shop.
June 16 — W. Ninth Place, 2000 block — Male returned to a property in which he had been previously trespassed. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 16 — E. Third, 200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 16 — Jordan Street, 2500 block — Trespass reported.
June 18 — E. Eighth Place, 300 block — Vandalism reported. Someone shot a window with a BB gun.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 12 —W. Ninth, 2200 block — Vehicle towed for blocking an alley.
June 12 — Washington Street 600 block — Vehicle cited for a parking violation.
June 12 — E. Second, 400 block — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
June 13 — W. Sixth Street, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 13 — I-84 at exit 85 — Driver warned for excessive speed.
June 14 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. Female cited for driving while suspended and careless driving.
June 16 — W. Sixth and Webber — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
June 18 — W. Second and Webber — Motor vehicle accident reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 12 — W. Eighth and W. Cascade — Stolen vehicle reported. Male cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
June 12 — Jefferson Street, 200 block — Stolen vehicle reported. A male was later arrested for a felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary II, two counts of criminal mischief I, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and harassment. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 12 — Tieplant Road — Theft reported.
June 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft reported.
June 14 — W. Second, 1200 block — Burglary reported.
June 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
June 16 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Theft reported.
June 16 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Lost cell phone and wallet reported. Female lost both inside a store and, upon returning, couldn’t find either. She requested the items be logged as stolen.
June 17 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Car prowl reported.
June 18 — W. Sixth Street, 1400 block — Stolen medication reported.
June 18 — W. Sixth Street, 3900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
June 18 — W. Sixth Street, 3600 block — Theft of a hitch pin reported.
Other:
June 12-18 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 25 welfare checks.
June 12 — W. 14th Street, 400 block — Dog reported to have attempted to attack both people and other dogs. Animal control notified.
June 12 — Lincoln Street, 700 block — Found bike reported.
June 12 — W. 13th Street, 1600 block — Found cell phone reported.
Jun June 14 — The Dalles — Physical abuse of a child reported.
June 13 — E. Third and Washington — Officers assisted with a medical call.
June 16 — The Dalles — Two reports of possible child abuse logged.
June 16 — E. 13th Place, 1600 block — Aggressive dog reported.
June 16 — W. Irvine and Seventh — Broken hypodermic needle reported in a roadway. Officers disposed of the needle.
June 18 — W. Pomona Street 1000 block — Dogs left in a vehicle without the windows rolled down reported.
June 18 — Court Street — Possible suicidal subject reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.