The Dalles Police
Aug. 27 to Sept. 3
Agency assists
Aug. 28 — Third and Court Street — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 29 — E. Ninth — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Sept. 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Fire in a field reported. Officers observed a small campfire in the rocks and that the area was littered with trash and appeared to be a campsite. The fire was extinguished by Mid-Columbia Fire (agency assist).
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Male transported to the hospital (agency assist) after falling off a brick wall.
Animal calls
Aug. 27 — E. 14th and Dry Hollow Road — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 29 — E. 10th, 2200 block — Possible poisoning of a dog reported.
Aug. 30 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Stray dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Aug. 31 — E. Fourth, 400 block — Injured dog at large reported.
Sept. 1 — E. 12th, 2000 block — Dog as a public nuisance reported.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Dogs reported to be in a car parked directly in the sun and in distress.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Lost dog reported.
Sept. 2 — W. Seventh and W. Garden Court — Pigs at large reported.
Sept. 3 — W. Second, 600 block — Dog at large reported to be running with a leash attached. The owners were not located. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 27 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 27 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported. A subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 27 — W. Snipes Street and Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 28 — Union Street — Harassment reported.
Aug. 28 — W. Cascade Avenue — Assault reported.
Aug. 28 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Aug. 28 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights — Harassment reported.
Aug. 28 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Aug. 29 — Sixth and Webber — Domestic disturbance reported.
Aug. 29 — W. Seventh — Male reported to have punched a female during a schizophrenic episode. The male was cleared medically and mentally and was then arrested and lodged at NORCOR for harassment.
Aug. 29 — Oregon Avenue — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 30 — The Dalles — Assault reported.
Aug. 30 — W. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 30 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 30 — E. 12th — Juvenile male cited for harassment.
Aug. 30 — E. 14th — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 31 — E. Second Street, 2900 block — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 1 — W. Second — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 1 — Skate Park — Fight between juveniles reported.
Sept. 1 — W. Ninth — Male reported to be screaming and trying to fight customers in a parking lot as well as blocking them in.
Sept. 1 — W. Second — Harassment reported after an employee was fired.
Sept. 1 — Veterans Drive — Harassment reported.
Sept. 2 — Kramer Field — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 2 — W. Sixth — Male arrested for private indecency, harassment and hit and run. He was additionally trespassed from a property with the exception of picking up a vehicle. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 2 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 2 — W. Seventh — Domestic disturbance reported.
Sept. 2 — E. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 3 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Sept. 3 — W. 10th — Harassment reported. A female was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 27 — Pomona Street, 700 block — Drugs inside a backpack reported.
Aug. 27 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant out of Sherman County.
Aug. 31 — Kramer Field — Officer contacted several transients. One had a clear container with needles and an empty baggy. It appeared someone was sleeping in one of the dugouts.
Sept. 1 — First Street — Female cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 27 — Chenowith Street, 800 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Aug. 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported. An RV was parked in a business parking lot.
Aug. 28 — W. 10th, 1800 block — Criminal mischief to a business window reported.
Aug. 28 — W. Third, 300 block — Female cited for trespass.
Aug. 28 — The Dalles — Male issued a criminal citation for trespass II.
Aug. 28 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Male cited and released for trespass II.
Aug. 29 — Cherry Heights Road — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 29 — Court Street, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 29 — W. Third, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 29 — E. Second, 600 block — A male was trespassed from a property after causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
Aug. 30 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Criminal mischief in the rose garden reported.
Aug. 30 — Mt. Hood Street — A female entered a store and refused to wear a mask when asked to put one on by staff. She was asked to leave three times but refused and called police. Officers explained businesses have the right to trespass people off their property.
Aug. 31 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Female trespassed from a property. An officer observed a needle and a small baggy in plain view. Another needle was located in a bag. The needles were disposed.
Aug. 31 — W. Seventh, 600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Group of transients camping near a business were asked to pack up and move along.
Aug. 31 — E. 15th, 1900 block —Male cited for trespassing.
Aug. 31 — W. 10th, 600 block — Sugar in a gas tank reported (criminal mischief).
Aug. 31 — E. 14th, 1400 block — Destroyed “thin blue line” flag reported (criminal mischief).
Aug. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — A male and female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 31 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Broken windshield reported. A female was arrested for criminal mischief II.
Sept. 1 — W. Second, 600 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 1 — Second Place and Pentland — Garbage on sidewalk reported (offensive littering).
Sept. 1 — W. Second, 600 block — Male trespassed from a property and provided resources on housing assistance.
Sept. 1 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Disturbance reported. An intoxicated male was flipping people off and hitting cars in a parking lot. A male was contacted and warned for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 2 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. Two benches were smashed with a brick.
Sept. 2 — W. 15th and Bridge Street — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was hit and possibly damaged by a skateboard.
Sept. 3 — Kramer Field — Male cited with trespass and advised his vehicle would be towed if he did not move.
Sept. 3 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Vandalism reported. Both tires on the driver’s side of a motor home had been slashed and gone flat. A female was cited for criminal mischief.
Sept. 3 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Sept. 3 — Dry Hollow Road, 1900 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Sept. 3 — E. 12th Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 29 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Theft of money from a debit card reported.
Sept. 2 — Pomona Street — Possible social security scam reported.
Sept. 3 — E. Second, 3000 block — Unauthorized charge to a business account reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 29 — E. 12th and Oregon — Hundreds of nails reported to be in the roadway. Officers swept the road and cleared the nails from the lane of travel.
Aug. 31 — Third and Union — Officer assisted a subject whose car had broken down in the middle of the road. The vehicle was towed.
Aug. 31 — W. sixth, 1200 block — Minor traffic crash reported.
Aug. 31 — Dry Hollow Road, 1900 block — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 31 — E. Second, 3500 block — Vehicle stopped for not having license plates.
Aug. 31 — Washington Street, 900 block — Code enforcement had a vehicle towed.
Sept. 1 — W. Hostetler and 10th — Non-injury traffic crash reported. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Female cited for dangerous left turn.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 1700 block — Vehicle fire reported. The car’s owner reported no one was in the car and the flames were extinguished.
Sept. 2 — Sixth and Chenowith Loop Road — Two vehicle traffic crash reported.
Sept. 2 — E. Scenic Drive, 400 block — Hit and run and reckless driving reported. A vehicle backed into another vehicle, then fled the scene.
Sept. 2 — Lewis and J — Subject reported to tailgate and harass another driver (traffic complaint).
Sept. 2 — Washington Street, 500 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A female was cited for failure to yield the right of way when entering a roadway.
Sept. 2 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 3 — E. Second, 2900 block — Traffic crash reported. A pickup lost control of the motor home it was pulling. The vehicle was towed. Two males were cited for driving while suspended.
Sept. 3 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — Traffic crash reported.
Sept. 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported. Damage to city property was also reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 28 — Walnut Street, 1000 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
Aug. 28 — W. 18th Street, 1100 block — Male cited and released for two out of area warrants (Jackson County Circuit Court and Washington County Circuit Court).
Aug. 30 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Female lodged at NORCOR for warrants, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a police officer.
Aug. 30 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Male cited for two felony warrants out of Utah.
Aug. 31 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
Aug. 31 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a felony bench warrant out of Wasco County.
Sept. 1 — The Dalles — Male arrested for a restraining order violation.
Sept. 2 — W. Fifth Place, 1100 block — Male cited and released on a warrant.
Sept. 3 — I-84 at exit 85 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two males and a female. The male driver was cited and released an outstanding Multnomah County Circuit Court warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon. A male passenger was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant and lodged at NORCOR. A female passenger was released at the scene. The vehicle was seized for application of a search warrant.
Sept. 3 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Female arrested on a felony warrant out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 27 — Lake Oswego — Stolen vehicle out of The Dalles recovered.
Aug. 28 — W. Ninth Street, 500 block — Theft of services reported.
Aug. 28 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
Aug. 29 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Two bikes, valued at $400 and $5,000 were reported stolen off a vehicle.
Aug. 29 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Theft of a bike reported.
Aug. 29 — Cherry Heights Road, 1100 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
Aug. 30 — W. Eighth, 400 block — A door was reported to have been kicked in (burglary).
Aug. 30 — W. First, 1300 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 31 — W. 16th, 400 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 31 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle located. The in-dash stereo was reported as stolen.
Aug. 31 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Lost or stolen credit card reported.
Aug. 31 — E. Second Street, 800 block — Theft of beer reported. A male was cited for theft III and verbally trespassed from a property.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 2600 block —Theft of a generator, valued at $399.99, reported.
Sept. 1 — E. Second, 3000 block — Theft of power saw and gas reported.
Sept. 1 — W. Third, 500 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 1 — E. 19th, 1400 block — Theft of a bike with a GoPro mount on the handlebars reported.
Sept. 1 — 11th and Kelly Avenue — Male cited and released for theft II.
Sept. 1 — Hood River — Theft of a cart full of groceries from two grocery stores in Hood River reported. The suspect vehicle’s license plate was traced to The Dalles.
Sept. 1 — W. Eighth, 1000 block — Theft of services reported.
Sept. 2 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 2 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Theft of items and cash reported.
Sept. 2 — Crates Way, 3800 block — A fenced in yard was broken into for attempted theft of copper tubing.
Sept. 3 — Vey Way, 900 block — Theft of a payroll check for $150 from the mail reported. The check was cashed by an unknown subject.
Sept. 3 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
Sept. 3 — E. 14th, 1000 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 3 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited and released for theft III and trespassed from a property.
Sept. 3 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Recovered double box trailer reported. It was reported stolen in Vancouver.
Other:
Aug. 27-Sept. 3 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 20 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Aug. 28 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Aug. 28 — E. 13th — Juvenile issue reported.
Aug. 28 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Aug. 28 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Aug. 29 — 17th and Trevitt — A gun was reported to have gone off accidentally, shooting a male in the back.
Aug. 30 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Keys were reported to have fallen off the back of a truck somewhere in The Dalles.
Aug. 30 — E. Ninth — Found backpack reported. The owner was located.
Aug. 30 — The Dalles — Possible child crime reported (physical).
Aug. 31 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Lost wallet reported.
Aug. 31 — W. 10th, 2200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Aug. 31 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for drinking in public.
Sept. 1 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Unlawful possession of a firearm reported.
Sept. 1 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Sept. 3 — E. 10th and Jefferson — Found bicycle reported.
Sept. 3 — W. Second, 1200 block — Lost phone reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Aug. 27 to Sept. 3
Agency assists
Aug. 27 — Tygh Valley Fairgrounds — White River Fire reported to have “jumped” to an unknown spot at the time of the report. ODOT shut down Highway 26/216 and at the rock pit on the east side of Pine Grove and level 1-2 evacuation notices given.
Aug. 28 — Highway 26 at milepost 70 — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 30 — Highway 97 from milepost 83 — Madras deputies reported to be in pursuit of a vehicle.
Aug. 31 — Highway 26 at milepost 65 — Smoldering fire reported, possibly from a fire pit.
Animal calls
Aug. 27 — Skyline Road, 3700 block — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 29 — White River Fire area — Found dog without a collar taken to the animal shelter.
Sept. 3 — 2130 Road — A White River Fire field unit reported loose cattle on the road.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 27 — Sherars Bridge — Harassment reported.
Aug. 29 — The Dalles — Continued harassment and possible violation of a no contact order reported.
Aug. 29 — N. Mariposa Drive, Wamic — Domestic dispute reported. A male was subsequently cited for driving while suspended.
Aug. 29 — Bakeoven Market Road, Maupin — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 29 — W. McDonald Way — Disturbance reported. A physical altercation occurred between three males. Two of the males were arrested for assault III and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 1 — Veterans Drive — Threats reported.
Sept. 2 — Reservation Road, Dufur — Harassment reported.
Sept. 3 — Mill Creek Road — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 27 — Bear Springs Campground — Campers advised the park is closed.
Aug. 27 — Sevenmile Hill and Badger View Drive — Illegal dumping reported. A female was escorted to the dump site to retrieve the block of wood she threw out and warned for illegal dumping/littering.
Aug. 28 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 1 — N.E. First, 300 block, Dufur — Unauthorized use of a credit card reported (fraud).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 27 — State Road, 1900 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 28 — Highway 197 at milepost 43 — Disabled vehicle towed.
Aug. 31 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 1 — McDonald Way — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Sept. 2 — Carroll Road, 1100 block, Mosier — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A power pole was damaged and a vehicle towed. Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with arresting a female for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 3 — I-84 at the mouth of the Deschutes — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle flipped over. Two people with minor injuries were reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 27 — W. Simonelli Road, 4700 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 27 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Theft of a drone and other items reported.
Aug. 28 — W. Simonelli Road, 4700 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 30 — Dufur Avenue, 600 block — Car prowl reported.
Aug. 30 — S. Lakewood Road, 0-100 block — Prowler reported.
Aug. 31 — Freebridge Road, 6500 block — Stolen license plates from 2018 apparently being used in Texas.
Aug. 31 — Fourth Avenue, 1100 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle on Aug. 29 reported. Approximately $60 in cash was taken.
Sept. 1 — S. Mike Road, Tygh Valley — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 1 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Stolen rifle reported.
Sept. 2 — W. 13th, 1200 block — Theft of deer food reported.
Sept. 3 — Reservation Road, Dufur — Theft of a rifle reported. A female was subsequently arrested and lodged at NORCOR for menacing and trespass.
Sept. 3 — Bluff Street, 600 block, Maupin — Theft reported.
Other:
Aug. 27-Sept. 3 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to four welfare and/or mental health checks.
Aug. 28 — Boat Basin Road — Kayak found floating upside down. A death was reported as a result.
Sept. 1 — Skyline Road and Mt. Hood Street — Someone shot at a PUD drone (criminal mischief II, endangering aircraft). The incident is under investigation.
