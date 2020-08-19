The Dalles Police
Aug. 7-13
Animal calls
Aug. 7 — E. 19th Street, 1300 block — Cougar sighting reported.
Aug. 8 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Female cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Aug. 9 — Home Street, 1000 block — Dog at large returned to its owner.
Aug. 12 — E. 11th, 800 block — Two dogs at large reported.
Aug. 12 — W. 11th and Jordan — Dog at large reported.
Aug. 12 — E. 10th, 1500 block — Dog reported to be running loose and charging at a person.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 7 — W. 21st — Harassment reported.
Aug. 7 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 8 — Floral Court, 800 block — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 9 — W. Pleasant Court — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 9 — E. 13th Street — Assault reported.
Aug. 9 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 10 — E. 19th — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 10 — W. Eighth — Domestic disturbance reported.
Aug. 10 — W. Third — Disturbance reported. One of the males involved had been previously trespassed.
Aug. 10 — Roberts Street, 1800 block — Domestic dispute reported.
Aug. 11 — W. Third — Disturbance reported.
Aug. 11 — W. Ninth Place and Walnut — Domestic dispute reported. A male was lodged at NORCOR for felony domestic assault IV, harassment, disorderly conduct II and identity theft.
Aug. 11 — Washington Street — Disturbance reported. A female was trespassed from a property.
Aug. 11 — W. Sixth — Assault reported.
Aug. 12 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 7 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Subjects trespassed from a property.
Aug. 7 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 bock — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 8 — Union Street, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 8 — Barge Way Road, 1500 block — Trespass reported.
Aug. 9 — E. Ninth and Lewis — Male warned for disorderly conduct after a disturbance.
Aug. 10 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Criminal trespass II reported.
Aug. 10 — Boat Basin Road — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 10 — W. Third, 300 block — Female cited and released for disorderly conduct II.
Aug. 10 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 10 — Second and Wallace — Male cited for criminal trespass.
Aug. 10 — W. Second, 2500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 10 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Two occupants of a vehicle were trespassed from a property.
Aug. 10 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass and theft.
Aug. 11 — W. Second, 600 block — Two subjects trespassed from a property.
Aug. 11 — Court Street, 300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Aug. 11 — W. Third, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 11 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 12 — W. Third, 300 block — Female cited and released for criminal trespass.
Aug. 12 — E. 12 — Trespass reported.
Aug. 12 — Washington Street, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Aug. 13 — Honeysuckle Lane, 100 block — Male cited and released for a trespass II warrant.
Aug. 13 — W. Third, 300 block — Female cited for criminal trespass II and warned for disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 7 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after running into a building. He was cited and released from NORCOR on the charge. BAC registered .16 percent.
Aug. 7 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 10 — Pentland Street, 600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for impersonating an officer and theft I by deception.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 7 — W. Sixth and Trevitt Street — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 8 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported in a parking lot.
Aug. 8 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 9 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Head-on traffic crash reported.
Aug. 9 — Eighth and Walnut — Male cited for driving while suspended and warned for reckless driving.
Aug. 9 — Columbia View Drive, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 10 — W. First, 1500 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 11 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 12 — I-84 at milepost 104 — Multiple calls on a rental moving truck swerving all over the road reported.
Aug. 12 — The Dalles — Cold hit and run reported.
Aug. 12 — Second and Taylor — Female stopped for failure to maintain lane and a broken tail light. She had a warrant out of Idaho, but they would not site and release, nor extradite. She was cited for minors in the vehicle not wearing seatbelts. In the same incident, a male was cited for a warrant out of Linn County.
Aug. 12 — Sixth and Webber — A vehicle struck a pole. The driver left the scene.
Aug. 12 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 13 — W. Second — Motor homes reported parked in the area. They were moved the day before but returned, and were marked for towing.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 11 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood Street — Male cited and released for two warrants out of McMinnville.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 10 — The Dalles — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 7 — W. Third Place, 500 block — Theft II reported.
Aug. 7 — E. Second, 600 block — Theft of registration stickers on a vehicle reported.
Aug. 7 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Aug. 7 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Attempted theft reported.
Aug. 8 — W. Sixth, 2900 block — Car prowl reported.
Aug. 8 — W. Fourth, 200 block — Theft III reported.
Aug. 8 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Car prowl reported. A wetsuit, three pairs of sunglasses and a backpack were reported as stolen.
Aug. 10 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Burglary reported.
Aug. 10 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Male cited for theft III.
Aug. 10 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 10 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Car prowl reported.
Aug. 10 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Theft reported.
Aug. 10 — E. 18th, 1300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Aug. 12 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of two sound bars valued at more than $1,000 reported (theft I).
Aug. 12 — W. Second, 100 block — Theft of a debit card reported.
Aug. 12 — W. Eighth, 2500 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
Aug. 12 — W. 13th, 400 block — Theft of a purse, social security card and spare key were reported stolen a vehicle.
Aug. 13 — E. Scenic Drive, 900 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
Aug. 13 — W. sixth, 900 block — Male cited for theft of services.
Aug. 13 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Theft of a package reported.
Aug. 13 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Car prowl reported.
Other:
Aug. 7-13 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 18 welfare checks and/or mental health calls.
Aug. 8 — E. 10th and F Street — Male transported to the hospital after a bike crash. The bike was taken in for safe keeping.
Aug. 8 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Officers assisted Gilliam County deputies with a combative patient.
Aug. 11 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Offensive littering reported.
Aug. 11 — W. Third, 300 block — Found wheelbarrow reported.
Aug. 12 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Aug. 12 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Lost wallet reported.
Aug. 12 — E. 13th, 1300 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Aug. 13 — E. 10th and Laughlin — Gas can on fire reported. Officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. The fire department disposed of the gas can.
Wasco County Sheriff
Aug. 7-12
Animal calls
Aug. 7 — Timber Lane, 200 block, Wamic — Dog placed in quarantine at the animal shelter due to a dog bite.
Aug. 9 — Highway 197 and Tygh Grade — Cow at large reported.
Aug. 9 — Sevenmile Road, 6100 block — Fawn dispatched.
Aug. 10 — S. Mary B Road, 300 block, Tygh Valley — Female cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Aug. 12 — W. 12th Street, 3200 block — Rowena Wildlife collected an injured deer.
Aug. 12 — Sportsmans Park — Four cow at large reported in a residential area.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 8 — Third Avenue — Domestic dispute reported. Male issued a criminal citation for criminal mischief.
Aug. 9 — Third Avenue — Harassment reported.
Aug. 10 — Webber Street — Juvenile assaulted.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 7 — White River — A campsite was set up in a closed campground.
Aug. 7 — Eightmile Road, 700 block — Trespass reported. In the same incident, horses were reported to be on the road.
Aug. 8 — Macks Canyon — Camping in a day use area. Warning given.
Aug. 10 — N. Airstrip Drive, Tygh Valley — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 10 — S. Dea Road, Tygh Valley — Male trespassed from a property.
Aug. 10 — N. Sentosa Lake Road, Tygh Valley — Male and female trespassed from two properties.
Aug. 10 — N. Main Street, 100 block, Dufur — Female lodged at NORCOR on trespassing charges.
Aug. 10 — Dry Hollow Road, 3000 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 9 — Deschutes Avenue, 500 block, Maupin — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 7 — Sandy Beach, Happy Valley — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 7 — Highway 26 at milepost 42 — Officers attempted to locate a vehicle that had eluded Clackamas County deputies.
Aug. 8 — White River Station — A vehicle was stopped and a written warning given for child in the lap.
Aug. 8 — Deschutes Access Road — Traffic crash reported. One subject reported to have glass in his arm but declined medical attention. The other driver left the scene.
Aug. 9 — Highway 197 at milepost 61 — Traffic crash reported, which started a fire. A single occupant was reported as deceased.
Aug. 10 — Deschutes River Access Road — Traffic crash reported.
Aug. 10 — E. 13th Street, 3300 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 7 — Tygh Valley — Female was cited and released on a Linn County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 7 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Theft of an Xbox reported.
Aug. 7 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
Aug. 7-12 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to seven welfare checks and/or mental health calls.
