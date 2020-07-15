The Dalles Police
July 2-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 2 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
July 3 — W. Pomona — Assault reported.
July 3 — W. Cascade Court — Domestic dispute reported.
July 3 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Domestic dispute reported.
July 4 — W. 10th and Blakely Drive — Domestic assault IV reported. A male was taken to the hospital.
July 4 — E. Ninth — Harassment reported.
July 4 — W. Walnut Street — Harassment reported.
July 4 — E. Third and Court — Harassment reported. Someone threw a beer at protesters.
July 5 — W. Second, 100 block — Domestic disturbance reported.
July 5 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
July 5 — Court Street — Domestic dispute reported.
July 5 — Oakwood Drive — The Dalles Police assisted Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with locating a suspect for assault and assault IV. The suspect could not be located.
July 6 — Court Street — Domestic dispute reported.
July 6 — W. Floral Court — Domestic dispute reported. A female was arrested for domestic harassment.
July 6 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
July 7 — View Court — Harassment reported.
July 7 — Court Street — Male arrested for assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
July 8 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
July 8 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
July 8 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
July 8 — N. Old Dufur Road — Male was lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 4 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for felony possession of methamphetamine.
July 8 — W. Ninth and Chenowith Loop Road — Used needles wrapped in napkins reported. An officer disposed of the needles in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 3 — Cherry Heights Road — Male trespassed.
July 3 — W. Second, 600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 3 — Court Street, 300 block — Trespass reported.
July 3 — W. Third and Pentland — Possible fight reported. A male was warned for disorderly conduct.
July 4 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Vandalism reported. A car window was broken.
July 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 4 — W. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
July 4 — W. Eighth — Disturbance reported.
July 4 — E. 13th, 1500 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 4 — W. Hostetler, 800 block — Vandalism reported. An unknown male threw a can of soda into a vehicle.
July 4 — Union Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for criminal mischief I.
July 4 — W. Sixth, 3200 block — Theft of plywood reported. Two males were subsequently trespassed from a property.
July 5 — Lone Pine Lane, 200 block — Two subjects were trespassed from a property.
July 5 — W. Third, 500 block — Trespass reported.
July 5 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male who had previously been trespassed from a business was reported to have returned.
July 6 — W. 10th, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 6 — E. Second, 3500 block — Criminal mischief reported. Gun casings were found outside in a parking lot.
July 6 — Court Street, 300 block — Trespass reported.
July 6 — W. 10th, 2200 block — Subject found inside a house, asleep on the floor, having come in through an open window after removing the screen. The subject was escorted out of the residence by law enforcement.
July 7 — W. Hostetler, 700 block — Vandalism reported.
July 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Transient male cited and released for disorderly conduct.
July 7 — Kelly Avenue, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
July 8 — W. Third, 300 block — Trespass reported.
July 8 — W. Third, 300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
July 8 — W. Second, 600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 8 — E. 19th — Violent patient reported. A male was subsequently trespassed from two businesses.
July 8 — W. Sixth, 2900 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 2 — Second and Union — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .13 percent. He was later picked up by his wife.
July 3 — Brewery Grade — Male arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
July 4 — E. 10th, 300 block — Possible driving under the influence of intoxicants reported after a female ran into a parked car and left before information could be exchanged.
July 4 — Jordan — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR. She was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, careless driving (crash), driving outside of restrictions and driving uninsured, and released after providing a urine and breath test at NORCOR.
July 4 — Brewery Grade — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
July 8 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Driving under the influence of alcohol reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 2 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. A vehicle hit a pole. No injuries were reported.
July 2 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights — Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol, open container, careless driving and driving uninsured.
July 2 — Third and Liberty — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 3 — W. 10th and Irvine — Vehicle towed for being a hazard. In the same incident, the male driver was trespassed from a property.
July 3 — The Dalles — Female advised she was under arrest. She went into a vehicle and drove away. She was contacted later, told again she was under arrest, and again drove off.
July 3 — W. Second, 600 block — Hit and run reported.
July 4 — W. Lee Street, 700 block — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
July 4 — W. Eighth, 2800 block — A motor vehicle was reported to have hit a garbage can.
July 4 — W. 13th, 400 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. One male was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
July 4 — Union Street — Seventy-five protesters and 25 counter-protesters came towards each other in the middle of the street. Both groups were advised to stay on the sidewalk. Several streets were shut down.
July 5 — E. Ninth, 1100 block — Hit and run reported. A semi hit some trees.
July 5 — Jordan and W. Ninth — Vehicle pursuit reported.
July 6 — I-84 eastbound — Vehicle pursuit reported. Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near exit 85. The vehicle failed to yield, heading south through The Dalles. The pursuit was terminated in the area of Threemile.
July 7 — W. Eighth and Garrison — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 8 — Brewery Grade — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 8 — Columbia View Drive and Highway 197 — Injury traffic crash reported. One vehicle was towed and one driver was cited for violations.
July 8 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Hit and run reported.
July 8 — 85 overpass — Lost tire while driving reported. The vehicle was blocking the southbound lane and was later towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 3 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Two males issued citations for misdemeanor warrants.
July 5 — W. Eighth, 2800 block —A male was cited and released for an outstanding warrant.
July 6 — Trevitt, 1100 block — Male arrested on a warrant and other local charges, and lodged at NORCOR.
July 7 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Female cited and released for a probation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 2 — N. Old Dufur Road, 3000 block — Theft of money reported.
July 3 — Crest Court, 3500 block — Car prowl reported.
July 3 — W. Eighth, 300 block — Theft of a bike reported.
July 4 — W. Second, 100 block — Theft reported. A female took a flag from a business and walked away. It may have later been returned.
July 4 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of items reported.
July 4 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of about $600 worth of clothing reported.
July 4 — E. 19th, 1900 block — Possible burglary reported. A small crowbar was found next to a front door (burglary).
July 5 — Old Dufur Road, 2500 block — Stolen boat reported.
July 5 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of services reported.
July 5 — E. Second, 200 block — Theft of keys, wallet and phone reported.
July 6 — Cascade Square — Stolen vehicle out of California located and its owner notified. Two subjects were located inside, and one was issued a citation to appear. The vehicle was towed.
July 6 — W. Eighth, 2500 block — Stolen license plates off a vehicle reported.
July 6 — Jefferson Street — Theft reported.
July 6 — Plant Road — Theft of a generator, valued at $399, reported.
July 7 — W. Sixth, 2900 block — Stolen vehicle reported. Keys had been left in the vehicle accidentally.
July 7 — E. 13th, 2100 block — Car registration and information stolen out of a vehicle.
July 7 — Old Dufur Road, 3100 block — Theft of a computer and associated equipment reported.
July 8 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Car prowl reported.
July 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for theft II and harassment. He was also trespassed from a business.
July 8 — W. 18th, 1100 block — Theft reported.
July 8 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Theft of beer reported.
Other:
July 2-8 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 22 welfare checks.
July 2 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported. She was later found and returned home.
July 3 — N. Old Dufur Road, 2500 block — Hypodermic needle with fluid in it reported as found. Officers arrived and placed the syringe in a sharps container.
July 3 — E. Second, 300 block — It was reported that no employees and one customer were wearing masks in a business.
July 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — It was reported that 30 people were inside a business and no one was masked.
July 3 — E. 14th, 1900 block — Found phone reported.
July 3 — E. 10th, 1500 block — Dog compliant reported.
July 4 — E. Third and Court — Found shiv reported and given to an officer.
July 4 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject located and transferred to the hospital for evaluation.
July 4 — The Dalles — Child neglect reported.
July 4 — Denton Street, 2600 block — Stray dog reported. It appeared to have been in a fight. The dog was transported to the animal shelter.
July 4 — E. 15th, 1400 block — Brush fire reported.
July 5 — E. Scenic Drive, 700 block — Brush fire reported.
July 5 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Found ID reported.
July 5 — Klindt Drive and River Road — Found wallet reported.
July 5 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Dog with bleeding paws running around a parking lot reported. It was requested the dog be lodged at the animal shelter.
July 6 — W. Ninth, 700 block — Found bike reported.
July 6 — The Dalles — Wallet reported to have been lost sometime July 5.
July 6 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Officers assisted Intertribe with an agitated runaway teenager.
July 6 — E. Ninth Street — Runaway juvenile reported.
July 7 — E. 12th, 900 block — Death reported.
July 7 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Dumping reported. An old couch and recliner were left after hours at a resale shop. The owner was located in Dufur, who came to pick up the items.
July 7 — Court and Third — Male cited for drinking in public, another male was cited for minor in possession of alcohol with a BAC of .022 percent, and a third male was cited for drinking in public.
July 7 — E. 11th, 300 block — Male cited for injuring an animal.
July 8 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — It was reported that customers at a business were not wearing masks.
July 8 — W. 10th and Snipes — Found phone reported.
July 8 — E. 15th, 1000 block — Dog bite reported. The dog was placed under a 10 day quarantine.
July 8 — W. 10th and Emerson — Found bike reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
July 6-9
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 7 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Harassment reported.
July 8 — Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
July 8 — Webber Street — Female arrested for assault on a public safety officer and aggravated harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
July 8 — N.W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
July 9 — W. Seventh — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 7 — Bakeoven Road, 300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
July 9 — Wamic Market Road, 82000 block — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 6 — I-84 at milepost 85 — Deputies assisted in a motor vehicle pursuit.
July 6 — The Dalles Dam — Deer reported to have been hit by a car and in the middle of the road, injured and unable to get up.
July 6 — Columbia River and Miller Island — Adrift dingy reported. All made it out safely.
July 7 — Steel Road and Doane Road — Semi towed after jack knifing and blocking the road.
July 7 — Eightmile Road — A cow was hit by a car.
July 9 — Highway 216 at milepost 17 — Vehicle off road reported. The vehicle was towed and the driver cited for failure to perform duties of a driver.
July 9 — Highway 26 at milepost 71 — Road closed due to wildfire on Warm Springs reservation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 7 — Highway 197, 1900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
July 7 — Pine Hollow — Theft reported.
July 8 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Theft reported.
July 8 — Antelope — Burglary reported at the school.
Other:
July 6 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to 4 welfare checks.
July 6 — Maupin — Dog bite reported.
July 7 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5200 block — Shots fired reported. Three shells were recovered.
July 7 — Browns Creek Road 4300 block — Deceased male reported.
July 7 — Woodcock Road, 79000 block — Grass fire reported.
July 9 — Pleasant Ridge Road, 5600 block — Thirty head of cattle reported to have come onto a subject’s property, who chased them off.
July 9 — W. 13th, 3600 block — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
