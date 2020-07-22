The Dalles Police
July 9-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 9 — E. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
July 10 — W. Third and W. Fourth — Domestic dispute reported.
July 10 — W. Second — Assault reported.
July 10 — Lone Pine Drive — Male cited and released for harassment II and disorderly conduct II.
July 11 — Mt. Hood Street — Harassment reported.
July 11 — Court Street — Harassment reported.
July 12 — E. 12th — Disturbance reported.
July 12 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
July 12 — Floral Street — Harassment reported.
July 12 — E. Ninth and Lewis — Disturbance reported.
July 13 — W. Irvine Street — Disturbance reported.
July 13 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
July 13 — E. 16th — Harassment reported.
July 13 — W. Eighth — Male arrested for domestic assault IV, criminal mischief II and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 14 — E. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
July 14 — W. 23rd, 900 block — Harassment reported.
July 14 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
July 15 — E. 12th — Harassment reported.
July 15 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Harassment reported.
July 15 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
July 15 — E. Third, 500 block — Female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for assault IV, theft III, robbery III and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 9 — Mill Creek Footbridge — Drug activity reported.
July 10 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Drugs reported.
July 14 — E. Ninth — Drug activity reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 9 — W. Third, 300 block — Male cited for trespassing.
July 9 — Mill Creek — Trespassing and littering reported.
July 9 — W. Third, 300 block — Five transients trespassed from a property.
July 9 — W. Seventh and Hostetler — Disturbance reported. A suspect’s backpack was found to contain an ID and drug paraphernalia. He was ultimately trespassed from a property.
July 10 — W. Second and Pentland — Trespass reported.
July 10 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Trespass reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct.
July 11 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Vandalism, criminal trespass and theft reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
July 12 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 13 — Division Street, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 13 — E. Eighth Place, 300 block — Vandalism reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Vandalism reported.
July 14 — E. Second, 3500 block — Littering reported. Large trash bags were located along the road.
July 14 — W. Seventh, 300 block — Vandalism reported. A beer bottle was thrown through a picture window and caused $300 in damages.
July 14 — W. Second, 400 block — Trespassing juveniles reported.
July 15 — 10th and Irvine — Trespass reported.
July 15 — Madison Street, 400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 15 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 10 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .30 percent. The male was medically cleared before being lodged.
July 10 — W. Second, 1300 block — Driving under the influence of alcohol reported.
July 13 — Mt. Hood Street and W. 23rd — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
July 13 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
July 15 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male was in an accident on Dallesport Road and, after going to the hospital, it was determined he had been driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 9 — E. Fourth and Washington — Stuck vehicle reported. Passersby helped push the vehicle off the roadway.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. One driver was cited for driving without insurance.
July 9 — W. 10th, 200 block — Hit and run with minor damage to the passenger side mirror reported.
July 9 — S. Shore lane and Lone Pine — Parking issue reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported in a parking lot.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Parking problem reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported.
July 12 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood — Female cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to carry proof of insurance and a curfew violation. Four passengers in the vehicle were also cited for curfew violation.
July 12 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Blocked exit reported.
July 13 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Hit and run reported.
July 13 — W. Ninth and Mt. Hood — Hit and run reported.
July 13 — W. 10th and Walnut — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 14 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Parking issue reported.
July 14 — E. Second, 3500 block — Non-injury single car traffic crash reported.
July 14 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow Road — Non-injury two car traffic crash reported.
July 14 — Sixth and Webber — Officers assisted a motorist pushing a vehicle into a parking lot.
July 15 — Mt. Hood and W. 12th — Hit and run reported.
July 15 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 9 — I-84 at milepost 86 — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a warrant arrest.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
July 10 — The Dalles — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
July 10 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Female served with a warrant.
July 11 — Lincoln — Male cited and released for a parole violation warrant.
July 12 — W. Second, 1400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant out of Washington County.
July 13 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Female cited for a Wasco County Circuit Court warrant.
July 15 — The Dalles — Male lodged at NORCOR for a parole violation, a warrant out of Umatilla County, and criminal trespass I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 9 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft reported.
July 9 — E.12th, 1600 block — Vehicle reported to be a suspect in a theft that occurred in Hillsboro.
July 9 — E. Ninth, 1000 bock — Theft reported.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 1500 block — Theft of a backpack reported.
July 10 — W. First, 1300 block — Burglary reported. A door and wall were damaged.
July 10 — W. 10th, 2400 block —Prowler reported.
July 11 — E. Eighth — Car prowl reported.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for theft III and a warrant out of Albany Municipal Court, and trespassed from a property.
July 11 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Theft reported.
July 12 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — A juvenile female was charged with theft II, minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of marijuana.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Stolen phone reported.
July 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of services reported.
July 14 — W. Sixth, 1800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
July 15 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft of cans, estimated value $20, reported.
Other:
July 9-16 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 31 welfare and/or mental health calls.
July 9 — E. Seventh — Toddler without supervision reported. He was later returned home.
July 9 — W. Sixth — Toddler without supervision in a vehicle reported. The child’s father was contacted.
July 9 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Fire reported after a male set off fireworks in an empty lot.
July 10 — E. 12th, 700 block — Female cited for dog as a public nuisance.
July 10 — Lincoln Street — Juvenile problem reported.
July 10 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
July 11 — Liberty Street, 500 block — Found bike reported.
July 11 — W. second and Webber — Officer assisted in a fire call.
July 12 — Kelly Avenue and Eighth Street — Two dogs were lodged at the animal shelter.
July 12 — Eighth and Court — Found bicycle reported.
July 12 — Old Dufur Road — Out of control juvenile reported.
July 12 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officer assisted with a medical call. The male was taken to the hospital, where he left against staff recommendations. The male was later trespassed and escorted off the property.
July 13 — W. Sixth — Subject reported having purchased a vehicle, and the seller leaving ammunition in it. An officer retrieved the bullets, which will be destroyed.
July 14 — 10th and Union — Male warned against drinking in public.
July 14 — W. Eighth and Pomona — Male warned for drinking in public.
July 15 — Division Street, 700 block — Dog at large reported to be aggressive with other dogs on leashes.
July 15 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Death reported.
July 15 — E. 10th, 800 block — Found child’s bike reported.
July 15 — The Dalles — Possible physical neglect and abuse reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
July 13-17
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 14 — Fourth Street, Shaniko — Male cited and released for harassment.
July 14 — W. Highway 30 — Harassment reported.
July 14 — Second Avenue — Harassment reported.
July 15 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Fight reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 13 — Second Avenue, 500 block — Unwanted subject reported.
July 13 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Trespass reported.
July 13 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Trespass reported.
July 13 — Rowena Loop — Criminal mischief reported.
July 15 — Oak Springs Road, Deschutes River — Male cited for trespass I.
July 15 — W. Cherry Heights, 4700 block — Disorderly conducted reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 13 — State Road and Del Road — Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash with injuries reported. A female was life flighted to OHSU and a male taken to the Hood River hospital by ambulance. The motorcycle was towed.
July 15 — W. Highway 30, 57000 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
July 15 — Highway 26 at milepost 71 — Disabled vehicle reported (agency assist).
July 15 — Highway 197 and Ward Road — A deer was reported to have been hit and blocking the lane of travel. The deer was removed from the roadway.
Search and rescue:
July 16 — Deschutes River — Caller reported an empty drift boat at Heritage Landing. The boat had flipped about three miles from the mouth of the Columbia. Both subjects inside the boat were located. The boat was recovered, but some belongings inside were reported as missing.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 13 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Theft reported.
July 14 — Dodson Road, 80000 block — Theft of packages, valued at $100, reported.
Other:
July 13-17 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare and/or mental health calls.
July 13 — Snipes Street — Male cited for livestock at large.
July 14 — D V Cool Road, Tygh Valley — Open mailboxes and scattered mail reported.
July 14 — Fifteen Mile Road — Death reported.
July 14 — Highway 197 at milepost 20 — Found tools handed over to officers.
July 14 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
