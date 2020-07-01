Wasco County Sheriff
June 19-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 19 — N.W. Second — Disturbance reported.
June 21 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Domestic dispute reported.
June 21 — Tygh Valley Road — Harassment reported.
June 22 — Fifth St. — Domestic dispute reported.
June 23 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 19 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5900 block — Vandalism reported.
June 20 — S. Valley Road and Taylor Grade Road — Criminal mischief reported.
June 23 — Dodson Road, 80000 block — Vandalism reported.
June 24 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6900 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 19 — Sterling Court, 1400 block — Female cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and minor in possession of alcohol, and released to her father.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 22 — Dufur Valley Road, 83000 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 19 — Reservoir Road, 6500 block — Hit and run reported.
June 20 — Road 43 near Barlow Campground — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 21 — N. Boat Ramp — Parking in a no parking zone reported.
June 21 — Orchard Road, 3700 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 22 — Orchard Road, 3700 block — Vehicle accident reported.
June 22 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Slow bicyclist in the middle of a roadway reported (traffic complaint).
June 22 — Dry Hollow Road and Olney Road — Motor vehicle accident reported. A male was cited for violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
June 22 — Highway 97 at milepost 72 — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 22 — Dry Hollow Road, 2300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 23 — I-84 at milepost 83 — Tire tread reported in the lane of travel.
June 24 — Fivemile Road, 5600 block — Male cited for violation driving while suspended.
June 25 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — Disabled vehicle reported to be blocking the northbound lane.
June 25 — Highway 26 at milepost 64 — Motorcycle stopped for going 71 in a 55. Rider was cited for driving uninsured.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 21 — Frog Lake Trailhead — Theft reported. A passenger side window was broken and items stolen from inside the vehicle.
June 21 — Highway 197, 2000 block — Theft of gasoline reported.
June 22 — Third Avenue, 1300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
June — Wasco County — Deputies responded to four welfare checks.
June 20 — W. Irving Street, 900 block — Female warned for dog as a public nuisance.
June 20 — Memaloose State Park — Dog at large reported.
June 21 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 5400 block — Three calves at large reported.
June 21 — White River Station — Possible unattended fire reported.
June 21 — Fifteen Mile Road, 3700 block — Death reported.
June 22 — Antelope — It was reported that two subjects were shooting at cats.
June 24 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Death reported.
The Dalles Police
June 19-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 19 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
June 19 — E. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
June 19 — W. Lee Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
June 19 — E. Second Street — Disturbance reported.
June 20 — E. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
June 20 — W. Third — Disturbance reported.
June 21 — E. 16th Place — Domestic dispute reported.
June 21 — In Lieu Site — Domestic dispute reported. One male was trespassed.
June 21 — E. 16th Place — Disturbance reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth Street — Harassment reported. Two subjects were subsequently trespassed from a property.
June 22 — E. Third — Harassment reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
June 22 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
June 23 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
June 23 — W. Sixth — Assault reported. The victim was transported to the hospital.
June 23 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 20 — E. 19th Street, 1300 block — Male cited for minor in possession of marijuana. In the same incident, another male was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 19 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Male trespassed.
June 19 — Court Street, 300 block — Trespass reported.
June 19 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
June 19 — E. 13th, 100 block — Male trespassed.
June 19 — E. 10th Street, 2400 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
June 21 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported. A male admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier in the day. He was transported to the emergency room and warned about disorderly conduct.
June 21 — W. Second Street, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 21 — W. Seventh Street, 2000 block — Trespass reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Two males trespassed from a property.
June 23 — W. Snipes Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 24 — W. 15th, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 24 — E. 11th Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 24 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for disorderly conduct II for defecating behind a building.
June 24 — 11th Street and Kelly — Male trespassed from a property.
June 24 — E. Second, 3000 block — Trespass reported.
June 25 — River Road, 2300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 19 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .24 percent. She was transferred to NORCOR, then released to her mother.
June 23 — E. 10th and Kelly Avenue — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, four counts of reckless endangering and reckless driving. BAC registered .22 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 19 — E. Seventh Place, 200 block — Vehicle cited for prohibited parking.
June 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
June 20 — I-84 at milepost 64 — An older model Mustang was reported to be speeding and passing on the shoulder. The vehicle was observed failing to signal lane changes at a high rate of speed. The driver was taken into custody in Sherman County by law enforcement there.
June 21 — W. 20th, 300 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 23 — W. 10th and Garrison — Bike vs. vehicle traffic crash reported. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital.
June 23 — E. Fourth, 300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 24 — W. Second, 1400 block — Hit and run reported A van damaged a billboard.
June 24 — E. Scenic and Jefferson — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 24 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — It was reported that a vehicle was partially parked in the roadway.
June 25 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 19 — The Dalles — Male arrested for interfering, resisting arrest, and two warrants, and lodged at NORCOR.
June 21 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on local warrants as well as a Multnomah County warrant.
June 23 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on two warrants.
June 24 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported. A female was subsequently arrested for violation of a restraining order and burglary I. She was lodged at NORCOR.
June 24 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male arrested on a warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board and lodged at NORCOR.
Sex offenses:
June 23 — The Dalles — Rape reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 19 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Stolen trailer reported.
June 19 — The Dalles — Theft of a wallet reported.
June 20 — Home Street, 900 block — Burglary reported.
June 21 — Crates Way, 3800 block — Theft reported.
June 22 — E. 13th, 400 block — Theft reported.
June 22 — Mt. Hood and Cherry Heights Road — Theft reported.
June 22 — W. Seventh, 3000 block — Theft of a license plate reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth and Webber — Male lodged at NORCOR for robbery I.
June 23 — E. 14th Street, 1500 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
June 23 — W. 20th, 400 block — Theft reported.
June 23 — E. 11th, 800 block — Theft of a package from a porch reported.
June 23 — E. Third, 800 block — Theft of recycling bins reported.
June 25 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Theft of services reported.
June 25 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft reported. A female stole a shopping cart filled with items.
Other:
June 19-23 — The Dalles Officers — responded to 31 welfare checks.
June 20 — E. 11th Street, 500 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
June 20 — I-84 between milepost 82-83 — Found dog reported. No tags. Reporting party took the dog and posted that it had been found on Facebook and was awaiting a call. The dog was later reported to be aggressive.
June 21 — W. 11th Street, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile returned home the following day.
June 21 — E. 14th and Riverview — Male warned regarding open container and drinking in public.
June 21 — E. 19th, 700 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile was later located.
June 22 — W. Sixth and Cherry Heights Road — Small fire reported.
June 23 — The Dalles — A vehicle was towed from Beaverton to The Dalles as evidence.
June 23 — E. 11th, 1700 block — Possible animal neglect reported.
June 23 — E. 13th Street, 500 block — Found items reported.
June 24 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Deceased possum removed from a fence and disposed.
June 25 — E. 13th — Suicidal male reported. He was voluntarily transported to the hospital.
June 25 — Heritage Loop, 900 block — Dog at large reported.
June 25 — W. Second — Items collected after a search warrant was executed.
June 25 — E. 19th — Officers assisted OSP with a combative custody. Injuries were reported.
