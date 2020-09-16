The Dalles Police
Sept. 4-10
Agency assists
Sept. 4 — W. Seventh and W. Garden Court — Officers assisted with a medical call. An intoxicated male was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Sept. 5 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject transported to the hospital by paramedics.
Sept. 7 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject agreed to be transported to the hospital.
Sept. 10 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Gunshot wound reported. A male reported to have accidentally shot himself in the leg at an undisclosed location.
Animal calls
Sept. 4 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — A neighbor dog was reported to have tried to attack a person.
Sept. 6 — W. 10th, 2800 block — Deer dispatched by an officer after its front leg was broken in an accident.
Sept. 7 — E. 11th, 1300 block — Found dog reported. The dog had no collar and appeared injured and very skinny.
Sept. 8 — W. 10th, 2400 block — A deer caused damage to the front of a vehicle. The deer was reported to have run off after being hit.
Sept. 8 — W. 15th, 400 block — Found dog reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 4 — W. Cherry Heights Road and Chenowith Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 4 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Seventh — Domestic disturbance reported.
Sept. 5 — E. 11th — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 5 — E. Ninth — Harassment reported.
Sept. 5 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 5 — F. Street — Possible assault IV reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Second — Assault reported.
Sept. 5 — Cherry Heights — Harassment reported.
Sept. 6 — W. Ninth Place — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 6 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Sept. 6 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 6 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 6 — Snipes and Seventh — Domestic dispute reported. A female was warned for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 6 — Klindt Drive — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 7 — W. Third — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 8 — E. Third — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 9 — E. 13th — Telephonic harassment reported.
Sept. 9 — E. Third — Male lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV and two counts of domestic harassment.
Sept. 9 — F. Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 9 — W. Sixth — Male lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 4 — E. 12th, 1600 block — Broken drug paraphernalia located in a parking lot. Officers collected the pieces of a broken bong that appeared to be marijuana or inhalant related.
Sept. 4 — W. Third Place and W. Fourth Street — Several blister packs of medication were located and placed in the medical disposal at the police department.
Sept. 4 — Court Street, 400 block — Drug activity reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 4 — W. Second, 3500 block — Criminal mischief II reported.
Sept. 4 — W. Third, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 4 — Washington Street, 400 block — Female cited for criminal trespass II.
Sept. 4 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for trespass II.
Sept. 4 — E. 14th, 200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 4 — W. sixth, 3600 block — Vehicle damage to a passenger side door reported.
Sept. 4 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Male cited and released for trespass I.
Sept. 4 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Officers called medics to assist a bleeding, intoxicated male. The male became violent with officers and medics and cited for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 5 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 5 — W. Eric Court, 1100 block — Male trespassed from a property and warned regarding disorderly conduct.
Sept. 5 — Kelly Viewpoint — Male cited for a probation violation and disorderly conduct II.
Sept. 6 — E. 12th and Madison — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 7 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 7 — W. First, 1500 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Sept. 7 — W. 10th, 500 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Sept. 8 — W. Second, 2800 block — Criminal mischief reported, as well as a possible attempt to siphon fuel.
Sept. 8 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for criminal trespass I and theft.
Sept. 8 — E. Eighth — Trespass reported.
Sept. 8 — E. 14th and Riverview Street — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 9 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Two females trespassed from a property.
Sept. 9 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Sept. 10 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported. Security camera cables were cut.
Sept. 10 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 10 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 10 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Transient male trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 4 — 10th and Chenowith — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants call.
Sept. 7 — W. 10th and W. Myrtle — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 4 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Sept. 6 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Traffic crash reported.
Sept. 7 — Columbia View Drive and Brentwood Drive — A vehicle was cited for being parked more than a foot from the curb.
Sept. 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 9 — W. Fourth, 200 block — Traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 5 — W. 10th, 1800 block — Search warrant on a vehicle conducted. Evidence was taken and a copy of the warrant and receipt were left in the vehicle.
Sept. 7 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic stop. A female was cited and released on a warrant.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles — Female cited into Hood River Circuit Court for a warrant and released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 4 — W. Second, 1400 block — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Sept. 4 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Burglary reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Ninth, 400 block — Theft III reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Pomona Street, 800 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 5 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 6 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 6 — W. 20th, 800 block — Stolen bike reported.
Sept. 7 — E. Seventh, 100 block — Burglary reported.
Sept. 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a phone reported.
Sept. 8 — E. Fourth, 400 block — Stolen rifle reported.
Sept. 8 — W. Eighth, 2800 block — Theft of items reported.
Sept. 8 — E. Morton Street, 1400 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 8 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a bike reported.
Sept. 8 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 8 — W. Richland Court, 700 block — Male cited and released for theft II.
Sept. 8 — W. Second, 2500 block — Bike and bike trailer reported as stolen.
Sept. 9 — E. Seventh, 100 block — Burglary reported.
Sept. 9 — E. 10th, 200 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 9 — W. Second, 2500 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Sept. 9 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Sept. 9 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Male robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen.
Sept. 10 — E. First and Jefferson — Theft of catalytic converter and muffler from a vehicle reported.
Sept. 10 — W. Second, 1100 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Sept. 4-10 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 31 mental health and/or welfare check calls.
Sept. 8 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Male cited for drinking in public.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles — Missing person reported.
Sept. 8 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Male cited for minor in possession of intoxicants.
Sept. 10 — The Dalles — Child neglect reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Sept. 4-11
Agency assists
Sept. 5 — Deschutes River — Deputies assisted with a medical call. A female was lifeflighted to OHSU.
Sept. 6 — Pine Hollow Campground — Large fire reported at a campsite. The group left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Sept. 7 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6400 block — Grass fire reported.
Sept. 7 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Downed power line reported to be up against a tree. No sparks were reported.
Sept. 8 — State Road, 1800 block, Mosier — Field fire reported, as well as a power pole near a residence. Level 3 evacuations were initiated.
Sept. 11 — I-84 at milepost 71 — Train conductor reported a small fire just west of Memaloose. A fire crew was on the scene when deputies arrived and the fire was put out.
Animal calls
Sept. 4 — Pleasant Ridge Road, 4200 block — Missing dog reported.
Sept. 4 — Dry Hollow Road, 2100 block — Oregon State Police dispatched a cougar after it had been reported to deputies.
Sept. 7 — Gibbons Road, 900 block, Mosier — Lost dog reported.
Sept. 7 — Highway 197 at milepost 14 — Deceased deer in the roadway reported.
Sept. 8 — Browns Creek Road, 4300 block — Two missing steers reported.
Sept. 11 — Ayres Drive, 3800 block — Two dogs attacked a horse and goat; the goat had to be dispatched due to injuries.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 4 — Bakeoven Road, Maupin — Harassment reported. Two subjects got into an argument regarding face masks.
Sept. 5 — Lambert Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 7 — Wasco County — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 7 — W. Irvine Street, 900 block — Trespass reported.
n Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 5 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .010.
Sept. 8 — W. Anderson Way, 5000 block — A pickup was reported to have driven through a fence. A male was later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 8 — Moody Road,
5900 block, Dufur — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 4 — Bear Springs Work Station — Lit cigarette thrown out of a vehicle reported.
Sept. 6 — Celilo Park — Train reported to have had to do an emergency stop because five kids were on the tracks. It was reported the that kids were playing “chicken” with the train, but it was unknown who was involved (traffic hazard).
Sept. 7 — Threemile Road and Dutch Flat Road — Two trees were reported to have fallen across the roadway.
Sept. 8 — Tygh Valley — Hit and run reported to the post office building. A vehicle went through the side of the building, leaving a hole.
Sept. 10 — Highway 197 at milepost 21 — Female cited for speeding.
Sept. 10 — Wasco County — Traffic crash reported. A trailer hit a structure, causing two boards to break.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 5 — Wasco County — Restraining order served to a male.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 4 — Huskey Road, 1100 block, Mosier — Marine deputy contacted regarding a subject attempting to register a boat and trailer that was returning as stolen out of Redding, Calif. The vehicle was towed.
Sept. 6 — Celilo Park — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Sept. 6 — State Street, 1800 block, Mosier — Theft reported.
Sept. 9 — First Avenue, 1000 block, Mosier — Burglary reported. A male was cited and asked to move along.
Other:
Sept. 4-11 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to seven mental health and/or welfare check calls.
Sept. 4 — George Jackson Road, 1700 block, Maupin — Death reported.
Sept. 7 — N. Mariposa Drive, Tygh Valley — Death reported.
