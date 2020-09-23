The Dalles Police
Sept. 11-18
Agency assists
Sept. 12 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Officers assisted with a medical call. A female was transported to the hospital.
Sept. 14 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Medics reported to have brought in a patient that was combative. Medics requested an officer respond.
Sept. 14 — E. Second, 200 block — Officers assisted with a medical call. An intoxicated male fell down six steps, landing on his head. He was transported to the hospital.
Animal calls
Sept. 14 — E. 11th, 2400 block — Male and a dog attacked by another dog for the second time. Report taken for dog bite.
Sept. 16 — Washington Street — Aggressive dogs reported. The dogs were reported as leashed in a backyard.
Sept. 17 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Aggressive dog reported. Per a court order, the dog was ordered removed from the city.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 11 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 12 — Bridge Street and W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported. Both parties were warned regarding disorderly conduct.
Sept. 12 — W. Eighth — Juvenile male cited and released for harassment.
Sept. 13 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 13 — W. 11th — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 13 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 13 — Union Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 14 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Sept. 14 — E. First and Washington —Domestic disturbance reported.
Sept. 14 — W. 11th — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 14 — W. Second — Harassment reported.
Sept. 15 — Pentland Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 16 — W. Eighth — Harassment reported.
Sept. 16 — Terminal Avenue — Male cited for harassment.
Sept. 16 — Eighth Street — Harassment reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot. A male was lodged at NORCOR for assault II, criminal mischief I and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Sept. 17 — W. 10th and Snipes — Harassment reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Sixth — Sexual harassment reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Eighth — Female arrested for harassment and interfering with making a police report.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 14 — E. Fifth — Officers picked up two empty bags of methamphetamine with residue.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 11 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. The male was cited and released for criminal trespass I.
Sept. 11 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III reported.
Sept. 11 — W. Fourth, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 12 — W. Second, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property after yelling at customers of a business.
Sept. 12 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male and female trespassed from a property.
Sept. 13 — Pomona Street, 700 block — Three subjects were reported to be trespassing on a property. Two were released at the scene, while one fled the area.
Sept. 13 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a property after causing a disturbance.
Sept. 13 — E. 12th, 1200 block — Criminal mischief III and theft III reported. A front registration tag was taken off a vehicle’s license plate.
Sept. 13 — W. Third, 200 block — Transient male arrested for trespass.
Sept. 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported. A male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was cited and released for criminal trespass I and theft III.
Sept. 14 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Camper parked in an alleyway with garbage all around it reported. A male was contacted and said he would move the trailer that day. He was asked to clean up the trash around the camper as well (trespass).
Sept. 15 — W. Second, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was parked on property over the weekend, causing damage to some blocks. Debris were also left behind. The vehicle left, then returned. The tow process was initiated.
Sept. 15 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property. She was additionally warned for disorderly conduct at another site after tossing items out of a van and onto the street, then cited for disorderly conduct after it was reported she had been yelling at customers.
Sept. 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male returned to a store from which he had been previously trespassed.
Sept. 15 — Seventh and Lincoln — Male trespassed from a property for harassment.
Sept. 16 — W. Second, 300 block — Female cited and released for offensive littering after throwing food onto a property.
Sept. 16 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Male warned for public urination.
Sept. 16 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III.
Sept. 16 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male returned to a business from which he had been previously trespassed.
Sept. 17 — Third and Union — Male arrested for two counts of criminal trespass II and lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 12 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male’s BAC registered .29 percent. He left the hospital and was possibly headed to Washington. Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office was given information regarding driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 14 — W. Cherry Heights Road and W. 10th — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants, three counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended and vehicle elude. BAC registered .17 percent. In the same incident, a juvenile female was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 12 — E. Second and Union — Aggressive driver reported. A male jumped out of his car and started yelling.
Sept. 13 — First and Union — Male cited for two counts of violation driving while suspended.
Sept. 13 — I-84 at exit 85 — Hit and run reported. A semi-truck driver admitted his trailer collided with a car’s passenger mirror. The driver of the car was found to be driving while suspended. Oregon State Patrol took over the investigation.
Sept. 14 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Sept. 14 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 14 — W. Second, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 15 — W. Sixth and Webber — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 16 — W. Ninth Place, 2200 block — Vehicle reported to be blocking an alleyway.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 13 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Male cited and released on three Wasco County statewide misdemeanor warrants.
Sept. 13 — W. Sixth — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a confirmed, statewide felony parole board warrant.
Sept. 14 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Female cited and released for a failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
Sept. 15 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Male cited and released on a warrant out of Hood River Circuit Court.
Sept. 16 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
Sept. 17 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female cited and released for two warrants out of Wasco County Circuit Court. In the same incident, a male was cited and released for two warrants, one out of Wasco County and another out of Sherman County.
Sept. 17 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Juvenile male cited and released on a warrant per the juvenile department.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 11 — The Dalles — Sex crime reported.
Sept. 16 — The Dalles — Sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 11 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary II.
Sept. 12 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 12 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female contacted regarding the theft of diapers and detergent. The female said she did not realize she had not paid for the items, which were later returned. She was trespassed from the property.
Sept. 13 — E. 10th, 2200 block — Stolen front license plates from a vehicle reported.
Sept. 13 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Theft of a phone reported.
Sept. 13 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Stolen vehicle out of Dallesport reported. The vehicle was located in The Dalles. A male was cited for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Sept. 13 — Kramer Field — Subject reported being robbed by three subjects. He was punched in the face and said a firearm was pointed at him. His phone and $126 were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Sept. 14 — E. Third, 500 block — Drill reported as stolen.
Sept. 14 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Sept. 14 — E. 15th, 1300 block — Theft of a wedding ring and wedding band reported. Money and swords were also reported missing.
Sept. 14 — E. 10th, 1900 block — Theft of a floor jack, valued at $450, reported.
Sept. 15 — E. Eighth, 300 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 15 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Theft of a phone reported.
Sept. 15 — E. 12th, 1700 block — Female cited and released on a theft III warrant out of Multnomah County.
Sept. 15 — River Road, 200 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 16 — E. Second, 2600 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
Sept. 17 — W. 10th, 3200 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 17 — Home Street, 1000 block — Car prowl reported. A debit card was stolen.
Sept. 17 — W. 10th, 2900 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Car prowl reported. A wallet was stolen.
Sept. 17 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Car prowl reported. The glove box was rifled through and items taken.
Sept. 17 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Car prowl reported. Nothing appeared to be missing from two vehicles but a cane and registration from one of the vehicles were found nearby.
Sept. 17 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Theft of a bike reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Car prowl reported. Items were moved but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Sept. 17 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Theft from vehicles reported. A tire jack handle for a pickup was left behind at the scene.
Sept. 17 — Court Street, 400 block — Male cited and released for theft.
Other:
Sept. 11-17 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 16 welfare and/or mental health calls.
Sept. 13 — W. Second and Cherry Heights Road — It was reported that a male was lighting paper on fire and throwing the papers on the ground. A male said he did not agree with a verse in the bible and therefore had lit the page on fire with a lighter, placing the paper on the ground and pushing it on the sidewalk. A report was taken for throwing away lighted material.
Sept. 14 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Sept. 15 — Walnut Street, 1000 block — Male cited for public urination.
Sept. 15 — W. Eighth, 2200 block — Two runaway juvenile females reported.
Sept. 18 — W. Pleasant Court, 700 block — Two females reported missing.
Wasco County Sheriff
Sept. 12-17
Agency assists
Sept. 14 — Antelope — Female warned about the current burn ban after it was reported that she was burning in a burn barrel.
Sept. 17 — George Jackson Road, Maupin — Out of control resident reported. Deputies were escorted inside a building by staff. The resident eventually calmed down and went to bed.
Animal calls
Sept. 13 — Mill Creek, 6400 block — Deer with four broken legs dispatched by deputies.
Sept. 17 — Mill Creek and Reservoir Road — Vehicle struck a deer; the deer ran off. There was damage to the vehicle but no injuries reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 12 — Brewery Grade — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 13 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Assault III reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 14 — The Dalles — A marijuana plant was visible from the road. The homeowner said he would put up a barrier blocking the plant from the road.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 12 — Third Avenue, Mosier — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 17 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 14 — I-84 at milepost 88 — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 13 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Male cited and released on two Wasco County statewide mis-demeanor warrants and driving while suspended.
Sept. 17 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 13 — The Dalles — Stolen vehicle reported.
Sept. 14 — California — A subject reported that he had loaned a gun to his father 26 years ago and that it had been stolen from a picker’s cabin. The subject just found out the firearm had never been reported as stolen. The pistol was entered as stolen.
Sept. 14 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Theft of a debit card reported.
Sept. 15 — Third Avenue, 1200 block, Mosier — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 16 — Celilo Village Road — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Sept. 17 — N. Frontage Road, 0-100 block, Wamic — Theft of multiple items reported.
Sept. 17 — W. 10th, 2900 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft from a vehicle reported.
Sept. 17 — W. 13th, 3600 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 17 — W. Emerson Street, 1300 block — Car prowl reported.
Other:
Sept. 13 — Dufur — Possible suicidal subject reported.
Sept. 13 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
