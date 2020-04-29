The Dalles Police
April 10-23
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 20 — E. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 20 — W. 12th — Domestic violence reported.
April 21 — E. 10th Street — Male charged with domestic assault IV, domestic harassment, two counts of criminal mischief and theft.
April 23 — Old Dufur Road — Domestic dispute reported.
April 23 — E. 12th Street — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 20 — E. Third Street, 200 block — Vandalism reported.
April 20 — E. 10th Street — Male arrested for criminal trespass I and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 21 — W. Sixth Street, 1000 block — Male trespassed.
April 23 — Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Female charged with disorderly conduct.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 20 — W. 10th — Hit and run reported.
April 20 — E. 12th — Hit and run reported.
April 21 — W. Sixth Street and Webber — Two car, non-injury motor traffic crash reported.
April 23 — W. Sixth Street, 3900 block — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 20 — Court Street, 300 block — Burglary with property damage reported.
April 20 — W. Seventh — Theft reported from a vehicle.
April 20 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of items from a vehicle reported.
April 21 — Blue Heron Court, 100 block — Wallet reported stolen from vehicle.
April 21 — W. Garden Court, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 21 — W. Sixth Street, 400 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 21 — Lone Pine Lane, 200 block — Car prowl reported.
April 21 — W. 16th, 300 block — Stolen laptop reported.
April 21 — Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported. It was later recovered with miscellaneous items inside that did not belong to the vehicle’s owner.
April 21 — W. 10th Street, 1700 block — Car prowl reported.
April 23 — Trevitt Street, 1100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 23 — W. Sixth Street, 3600 block — Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to its owner.
April 23 — W. 10th Street, 2400 block — Stolen light bar off a vehicle reported, valued at $70.
April 23 — W. 10th Street, 900 block — Theft of mail and packages reported.
April 23 — W. 10th Street, 2400 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
April 10 — The Dalles — Female called requesting mental health help. She was transported to MCMC at her request; she was later discharged and requested a ride home.
April 10 — W. Second Street, 1100 block — A campfire in a homeless camp was extinguished. One female requested medical assistance.
April 11 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Dogs at large reported.
April 11 — W. Seventh Street — Welfare check conducted.
April 11 — River Road and Webber Street — Aggressive dogs reported.
April 11 — E. 18th Street, 1500 block — Brush fire reported.
April 12 — E. Fourth Street and Union — Welfare check initiated. A male was transported to the hospital for high blood sugar.
April 12 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Unattended death reported.
April 12 — Kingsley Street — Welfare check initiated.
April 15 — W. Fifth Place — Welfare check initiated after a report of a male with a scooter sitting close to the roadway. The male was transported to the hospital.
April 15 — Mt. Hood Street — Male placed on a peace officer mental hold and taken to the hospital.
April 20 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Welfare check initiated.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 17-23
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 18 — E. 10th Street — Male cited for four counts of assault IV and reckless driving.
April 22 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 20 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 18 — Boyd Loop Road, 65000 block — Trespass reported.
April 22 — Beavertail Campground — Trespassing warnings given.
April 23 — Rowena Crest — Multiple subjects on other side of a barricade reported. Warning given.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 20 — Lower Antelope Highway — Unlawful use of a credit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 17 — Highway 30, 5600 block — Single vehicle traffic crash reported. The driver was lifeflighted.
April 17 — I-84 at milepost 98 — Two cars vs. semi motor vehicle accident reported.
April 18 — Highway 30 — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 19 — Taylor Lake — Male cited and released on a warrant.
April 20 — The Dalles — Female arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Washington.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 20 — Dry Creek Road, 1900 block — Theft from a property reported.
April 22 — Celilo Park — Stolen cell phone reported.
April 22 — S. Lakewood Road, 100 block — Stolen fencing reported.
April 23 — Dry Creek Road, 2400 block — Burglary reported.
April 23 — S. Lakewood Road, 100 block — Stolen fencing reported.
Other:
April 20 — Maupin — Lost wallet reported.
April 20 — Billy Bob Sno Park — Deceased male reported.
April 23 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Nuisance complaint reported.
