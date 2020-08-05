Only a third of Oregonians believe the state is “going in the right direction,” and the majority support racial justice protests and police reforms, according to a new statewide survey.
DHM Research and the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, based in Portland, asked state residents in July about the opinions centered around politics, police, protests and racial injustice.
The survey’s measure of public opinion about the direction of the state has fallen precipitously amid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic shocks from shutdowns to curb the coronavirus, and protests following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
Just 33 percent say Oregon is headed “in the right direction,” down from 41 percent in June and 51 percent in April.
“The last time DHM Research measured such as sharp decline in sentiment was in the months following the September 11th attacks,” DHM Research said in materials supporting the survey’s data.
Oregonians in the Willamette Valley were the most pessimistic, with just 26 percent saying the state is headed in the right direction. The percentages rose to 35 percent in the Portland metropolitan area.
