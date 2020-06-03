The Dalles Police
May 22-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 22 — W. 10th Street — Disturbance reported.
May 22 — E. Seventh — Harassment reported.
May 22 — Union Street — Disturbance reported.
May 24 — Eric Court — Disturbance reported.
May 24 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
May 25 — W. Sixth Street — Disturbance reported.
May 25 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Domestic dispute reported.
May 25 — W. Seventh Street — Disturbance reported.
May 25 — Richland Court — Male cited for harassment.
May 25 — W. 11th Street — Disturbance reported.
May 26 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported. Female cited for harassment.
May 26 — Mt. Hood Street — Harassment reported.
May 26 — E. 18th — Disturbance reported.
May 27 — W. Seventh — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 27 — W. 12th Street — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 25 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Suspected methamphetamine found and turned over to officers.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 23 — W. Sixth Street, 1500 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR.
May 23 — W. Sixth Street, 1100 block — Two males were warned for disorderly conduct.
May 24 — W. First Street, 1500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 26 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Disorderly conduct by a male reported.
May 26 — W. Ninth Street, 900 block — Female cited for disorderly conduct.
May 26 — Walnut Street, 1000 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct.
May 27 — W. Sixth Street, 2100 block — Male reported sleeping in a hallway of a hotel and causing a disturbance. The male was not located after police were called but the reporting business requested he be trespassed.
May 27 — Barge Way Road, 1400 block — Male broke in and climbed to the top of a grain elevator. Security footage was available. A case number was taken for criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III.
May 27 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported after a male caused a disturbance after being asked not to bring a bicycle into a store. The male was not located after police were called but the reporting business requested he be trespassed for causing a disturbance and threatening employees.
May 27 — Court Street, 900 block — Male returned to a property from which he’d been trespassed.
May 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Female contacted regarding disorderly conduct.
May 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female trespassed from a business.
May 27 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Female trespassed from a business.
May 27 — W. Seventh Street, 2800 block — Juvenile female cited for criminal mischief III and released to her mother.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 25 — E. 12th Street, 700 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .18 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 22 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported in a parking lot.
May 23 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Hit and run reported. Male subsequently cited for harassment.
May 23 — E. Eighth and Case Street — Warning issued for parking on a sidewalk.
May 23 — Sixth Street Bridge — Hit and run reported.
May 24 — E. Morton Street, 1400 block — Camp trailer fire reported.
May 24 — Cherry Heights Road — Vehicle towed after breaking down.
May 25 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
May 27 — W. 14th Street, 600 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 23 — W. Sixth Street, 1000 block — Male arrested for warrants and trespassed from a property.
May 27 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Juvenile male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a Multnomah County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 22 — E. Third Street, 300 block — Lost or stolen items reported.
May 22 — W. Sixth Street, 2900 block — Theft of $25 of gasoline reported.
May 23 — E. 20th, 700 block — Theft of property reported from a garage.
May 23 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
May 23 — W. Seventh Street, 3100 block — Male cited for theft II and released.
May 23 — Kelly Avenue, 1200 block — Theft of $100 bill reported.
May 25 — E. Third Street, 500 block — Theft of a flag reported.
May 25 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Theft of a generator reported.
May 25 — W. 13th Street, 200 block — Theft of a license plate reported.
May 26 — E. 20th Street, 800 block — Car prowl reported.
May 26 — Kelly Avenue, 1200 block — Shoplifting reported.
May 26 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Possible theft reported.
May 27 — Jordan Street, 2500 block — Lost or stolen driver’s license reported.
May 27 — Pomona Street, 1000 block — Theft of a pistol reported.
Other:
May 22 — E. 14th Street and Union — Found handicap placard placed into lost and found.
May 22 — E. 14th Street — Officers assisted with a fall victim.
May 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Lost wallet reported.
May 24 — W. 10th Street, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 26 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 24 — W. Seventh Street, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 24 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 25 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 25 — W. Sixth Street, 1100 block — Animal control requested. A rock chuck was barking at people if they got too close and was also charging people. ODFW recommended leaving the animal alone. Tape was put up as a warning.
May 25 — Cherry Heights Road — Officers assisted with a medical call.
May 26 — Garrison Street, 1000 block — House fire reported.
May 26 — W. Seventh Street, 3200 block — Found bicycle reported.
May 26 — Sherman Drive, 600 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile later returned.
May 26 — W. Seventh Street, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 27 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 26-28
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 26 — Oak Park Lane — Disturbance reported.
May 26 — N.E. Mill Street — Domestic dispute reported.
May 27 — Dry Creek Road — Disturbance reported.
May 27 — W. 13th Street — Disturbance reported.
May 27 — Irvine Street — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 26 — Staats Avenue, 600 block, Maupin — Intoxicated driver reported to have backed his vehicle into a flower bed. He was cited.
May 28 — Chenowith Creek Road — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .15 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 27 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5100 block — Driver cited for violation driving while suspended, driving uninsured and illegal display.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 26 — E. Seventh St., 400 block — Subject arrested on a probation violation.
May 27 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3500 block — Subject lodged at NORCOR on a warrant out of Union Gap, Wash.
Search and rescue:
May 28 — White River Falls — Search and rescue conducted. A Portland male fell into the water and was holding onto rocks in order to not go down the falls. He was able to get out of the water with help from another male.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 27 — Riverside Street, 200 block — Car prowl reported.
Other:
May 26 — Harpham Flats — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 26 — Tyler Lane, 3300 block — Loose cattle reported.
May 27 — Dry Creek Road — Possible suicidal subject reported.
May 27 — Highway 197 at Tygh Valley Road — Three dogs were reported to have been tossed out of a vehicle. Two were injured. The reporting party was unable to catch them.
May 27 — Cherry Heights, 5000 block — Motorcycle vs. deer accident reported.
