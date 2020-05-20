Wasco County Sheriff
May 12-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 13 — Dufur — Threatening phone call reported.
May 14 — Highway 216 — Telephonic harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Huskey Road and Elder Road — Trespass reported.
May 13 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6300 block — Trespass reported.
May 14 — FIvemile Road, 3700 block — Vandalism reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 14 — Reservation Road, 52000 block, Maupin — Fraud reported. It was reported that a cell phone account was open in the victim’s name. The victim was unable to close the account until filing a police report.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 12 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — A subject was reported to be driving without a license or insurance. Subject came back as misdemeanor driving while suspended.
May 13 — Third and Washington — Vehicle stopped for going the wrong way on a one-way street.
May 14 — Eightmile Road — Driver cited for failure to maintain lane after a motor vehicle accident.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 12 — Wasco County — OSP cited and released a subject on a statewide misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 14 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Theft of a package reported.
Other:
May 14 — I-84 at milepost 76 — Wasco County Sheriff’s Department assisted Oregon State Police with a westbound pursuit of a suspect vehicle. Shots were fired at OSP units from the suspect vehicle.
May 14 — W. 13th Street, 3600 block — Female transported to the hospital on a medical call.
May 12-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 13 — Dufur — Threatening phone call reported.
May 14 — Highway 216 — Telephonic harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Huskey Road and Elder Road — Trespass reported.
May 13 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6300 block — Trespass reported.
May 14 — FIvemile Road, 3700 block — Vandalism reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 14 — Reservation Road, 52000 block, Maupin — Fraud reported. It was reported that a cell phone account was open in the victim’s name. The victim was unable to close the account until filing a police report.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 12 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — A subject was reported to be driving without a license or insurance. Subject came back as misdemeanor driving while suspended.
May 13 — Third and Washington — Vehicle stopped for going the wrong way on a one-way street.
May 14 — Eightmile Road — Driver cited for failure to maintain lane after a motor vehicle accident.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 12 — Wasco County — OSP cited and released a subject on a statewide misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 14 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Theft of a package reported.
Other:
May 14 — I-84 at milepost 76 — Wasco County Sheriff’s Department assisted Oregon State Police with a westbound pursuit of a suspect vehicle. Shots were fired at OSP units from the suspect vehicle.
May 14 — W. 13th Street, 3600 block — Female transported to the hospital on a medical call.
The Dalles Police
May 13-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 13 — W. Eighth Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 14 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
May 14 — W. Seventh Street — Assault reported. A juvenile was cited and released for four counts of Assault IV, four counts of harassment and reckless endangering. In addition, a BB gun was turned over to police.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 14 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Male cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — W. 10th Street, 2200 block — Trespass reported.
May 14 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Female trespassed from a property.
May 14 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 13 — E. Eighth Street, 1200 block — Bank fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 13 — Cherry Heights Road and Knob Hill Road — Officer attempted a vehicle stop for expired registration. The passenger immediately ran from the stopped vehicle into an orchard; the driver did the same.
May 14 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. Citations were issued.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 14 — The Dalles — A male was arrested in Hood River on a warrant for failure to appear/driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 13 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Stolen vehicle returned.
May 14 — E. 10th Street — Prowler reported.
Other:
May 13 — W. 12th Street, 100 block — A skunk with a trap on its head reported. Rowena Animal Rescue responded.
May 13 — Old Dufur Road, 2500 block — Littering reported.
May 13 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Motor vehicle assist conducted after a female requested an officer help secure straps on a travel trailer that had come loose because she wasn’t sure how to secure them.
May 14 — E. First Street, 200 block — Found ATM reported.
May 14 — The Dalles Police Department assisted Oregon State Police with the pursuit of a suspect vehicle.
May 14 — W. Scenic Drive — Firearm seized for destruction.
May 14 — W. 10th Street — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile was later found.
May 13-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 13 — W. Eighth Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 14 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
May 14 — W. Seventh Street — Assault reported. A juvenile was cited and released for four counts of Assault IV, four counts of harassment and reckless endangering. In addition, a BB gun was turned over to police.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 14 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Male cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — W. 10th Street, 2200 block — Trespass reported.
May 14 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Female trespassed from a property.
May 14 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 13 — E. Eighth Street, 1200 block — Bank fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 13 — Cherry Heights Road and Knob Hill Road — Officer attempted a vehicle stop for expired registration. The passenger immediately ran from the stopped vehicle into an orchard; the driver did the same.
May 14 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. Citations were issued.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 14 — The Dalles — A male was arrested in Hood River on a warrant for failure to appear/driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 13 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Stolen vehicle returned.
May 14 — E. 10th Street — Prowler reported.
Other:
May 13 — W. 12th Street, 100 block — A skunk with a trap on its head reported. Rowena Animal Rescue responded.
May 13 — Old Dufur Road, 2500 block — Littering reported.
May 13 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Motor vehicle assist conducted after a female requested an officer help secure straps on a travel trailer that had come loose because she wasn’t sure how to secure them.
May 14 — E. First Street, 200 block — Found ATM reported.
May 14 — The Dalles Police Department assisted Oregon State Police with the pursuit of a suspect vehicle.
May 14 — W. Scenic Drive — Firearm seized for destruction.
May 14 — W. 10th Street — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile was later found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.