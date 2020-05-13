Wasco County Sheriff
May 1-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 4 — Irvine Street — Harassment reported.
May 4 — Mill Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
May 4 — Main Street — Assault reported. Male issued a criminal citation for assault IV.
May 7 — Japanese Hollow Road — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 3 — W. Second Street and Webber — Deputy found a small container containing a methamphetamine pipe and a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine while on another call.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 1 — Sportsman Park — Trespass reported. Two large camping groups were violating the federal mandate.
May 2 — W. Pine Street, 1000 block — Vehicle window reported as broken (vandalism).
May 3 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 5 — W. 13th Street, 3700 block — Three juvenile males were trespassed from a property.
May 6 — Chenoweth Creek Road, 4100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 7 — Old Dufur Road, 3500 block — Vandalism reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 3 — Highway 197 at milepost 4 — Motorcycle crash reported.
May 4 — W. Adeline Way and W. Simonelli Road — Roadway damage reported (traffic complaint).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 4 — Washington Street, 500 block — Female taken into custody on a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
May 7 — Salem — Male transported to NORCOR on a court order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 1 — Warm Springs — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 1 — Eightmile Road, 8200 block — Burglary reported. A building was reported to have been entered and someone had been using electricity.
May 2 — Browns Creek Road, 3300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 2 — I-84 at milepost 81 — Stolen vehicle recovered.
May 3 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
May 4 — E. Highway 26, 93000 block — Burglary in progress reported.
May 4 — Fivemile Road, 6200 block — Burglary reported.
May 4 — Highway 197 — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 6 — Walters Road, 77000 block — Mail theft reported.
May 7 — W. 13th and Emerson — Stolen phone reported.
Other:
May 6 — Highway 30 at Simonelli Road — Found tools reported.
May 6 — I-84 at exit 82 — Dead deer reported in the lane of travel. Deputy assisted Oregon State Police in removing the deer to the shoulder.
May 7 — E. 12th Street — Male transported to the hospital for a medical emergency.
The Dalles Police
May 1-7
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 1 — Brewery Grade — Domestic dispute reported.
May 2 — E. Knoll Drive — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
May 3 — W. Richland Court — Fight reported. Two juvenile females were assaulted by another juvenile female.
May 3 — E. 12th Street — Disturbance reported.
May 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male reported to have been yelling in a parking lot (disturbance).
May 4 — Union Street, 700 block — Fight reported; a report was taken because one of the involved subjects is on probation.
May 6 — E. 10th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
May 6 — W. Sixth and Pentland — Domestic dispute reported.
May 7 — E. 11th Street — Assault reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 1 — Summit Ridge Drive, 400 block — Drug activity reported.
May 1 — Court Street, 300 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant and the charges of resisting arrest, escape III, and unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 1 — W. Third Place, 500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 1 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Two truckers trespassed from a parking lot.
May 1 — Garrison Street, 1000 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 2 — W. First Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 3 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Female arrested and lodged for trespass II, harassment and disorderly conduct.
May 4 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a business.
May 4 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a business.
May 4 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Female cited and released for criminal mischief III.
May 6 — Pentland Street and W. Third — Disorderly conduct reported.
May 7 — Dallesport — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for hit and run with damage.
May 1 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood Street — Motor vehicle accident reported between a garbage truck and two vehicles.
May 1 — I-84 at exit 85 — Wrong way driver reported.
May 6 — Pomona, 1000 block — Vehicle towed.
May 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 1 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
May 3 — The Dalles — No contact order violation reported.
May 6 — The Dalles — Male cited and released for failure to appear II (warrant).
May 7 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Male cited and released for a federal probation violation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 1 — E. 12th Street, 300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 1 — W. Ninth Street, 100 block — Theft of a bank card and stimulus check reported.
May 1 — Garrison Street, 1300 block — Theft reported.
May 1 — E. 12th Street, 400 block — Car prowl reported.
May 2 — Lone Pine — Stolen vehicle recovered.
May 3 — W. 12th Street, 700 block — Car prowl reported.
May 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a wallet from a vehicle reported.
May 6 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Theft of a phone reported.
May 6 — The Dalles Marina — Stolen kayak reported.
May 6 — W. Second Street, 1100 block — Theft of wheels reported.
May 7 — Court Street, 800 block — Male cited and released for theft II.
May 7 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Theft of bicycle reported.
May 7 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Female arrested for burglary II, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She was transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being lodged at NORCOR.
Other:
May 1 — The Dalles — Unattended death reported.
May 3 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Smoke and flame reported at the back of a residence.
May 3 — E. 15th Street, 700 block — Male reported to have passed away from natural causes.
May 4 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights Road — Medical emergency reported. A male was taken to the hospital.
May 5 — E. 14th — Two juvenile males cited for curfew violations and released to their parents.
May 6 — W. Ninth Street, 1100 block — Male transported to the hospital after a welfare check was initiated.
May 6 — Pentland Street, 600 block — Male reported as missing.
May 6 — W. Second — Male taken to the hospital after a welfare check was initiated.
May 7 — W. 10th Street, 1700 block — Missing juvenile reported.
May 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Found wallet turned in at police station. The owner was located.
May 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Lost wallet reported.
