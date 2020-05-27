With businesses and recreation areas opening, local police agencies will return to a more proactive policing model.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department and the Oregon State Police will make more proactive traffic stops focusing on “the fatal five”: Speed Enforcement, Occupant Safety (including seat belt use), Lane Safety, Impaired Driving and Distracted Driving.
Stepped up policing began May 18, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. Law officers will still maintain protocols including maintaining physical distancing, doing interviews outside and wearing protective personal equipment (PPE).
Law enforcement officers are expecting increased traffic into recreation areas.
Face-to-face contact had been reduced under stay home orders in the state.
