Oregon voters can vote from the comfort of your own home with vote by mail ballots, and the Wasco County elections team is working to make sure ballots will mail out on time on April 29th (earlier for Military/Overseas and absentee voters), said County Clerk Lisa Gambee in a press release.
“This year, you can mail your ballot back for free, just make sure to mail it early since we expect higher returns via mail,” she said. Please use a moist sponge to seal the envelope to minimize any issues with COVID-19. The last day to register to vote or change your political party is April 28. This can be done online if you have a valid Oregon driver’s license, ID card or learner’s permit. Go to www.oregonvotes.gov and click on the Register to Vote (new) or MyVote (updates). You can also download a paper form from the Wasco County Elections page called Voter Registration and Absentee Ballots and mail or email it to the clerks office. Call 541-506-2530 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.