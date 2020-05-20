Final unofficial election results for May 19 primary show 8,343 votes cast by 17,570 registered voters, a 47.48 percent turnout.
District Attorney
Matthew Ellis, 5,679 votes, 72.56 percent.
Eric Jon Nisley, 2,115 votes, 27.02 percent.
Marcus Swift, 3,671 votes, 47.43 percent.
Steve Kramer, 4,043 votes, 53.24 percent.
Wasco County Assessor
Jill Filla Amery, 5,347 votes, 98.58 percent.
The Dalles City Charter revisions
Yes, 2,640 votes, 65.2 percent.
No, 1,409 votes, 34.8 percent.
DEMOCRAT TICKET
President of the United States
Joseph Biden, 2,140, 68.66 percent.
Bernie Sanders, 526, 16.88 percent.
Elizabeth Warren, 222, 7.12 percent.
Tulsi Gabbard, 115, 3.66 percent.
REPUBLICAN TICKET
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, 2,736, 94.64 percent.
DEMOCRAT TICKET
US Senator
Jeff Merkley, 2,790, 98 percent.
REPUBLICAN TICKET
Paul J. Romeor Jr., 750, 28.09 percent.
Robert Schwartz, 548, 20.52 percent.
Jo Rae Perkins, 1,165, 43.63 percent.
John Verbeek, 174, 6.52 percent.
DEMOCRAT TICKET
US Representative, 2nd District
Jack Howard, 271, 11.12 percent.
John P. Holm, 236 9.69 percent.
Nick (Nik) Heuertz, 703, 28.86 percent.
Alex Spenser, 671, 27.55 percent.
Chris Vaughn, 495, 20.32 percent.
REPUBLICAN TICKET
US Representative, 2nd District
Knute C. Buehler, 688, 23.4 percent.
Cliff Bentz, 1,136, 38.64 percent.
Jimmy Crumpacker, 608, 20.68 percent.
Jason Atkinson, 195, 6.63 percent.
Mark R. Roberts, Kenneth Medenbach, Jeff Smith, Travis Fager, Justin Livingston, Glen Carey and David Campbell under 100 votes.
