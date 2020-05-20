Final unofficial election results for May 19 primary show 8,343 votes cast by 17,570 registered voters, a 47.48 percent turnout. 

District Attorney

Matthew Ellis, 5,679 votes, 72.56 percent.

Eric Jon Nisley, 2,115 votes, 27.02 percent.

Marcus Swift, 3,671 votes, 47.43 percent.

Steve Kramer, 4,043 votes, 53.24 percent.

Wasco County Assessor

Jill Filla Amery, 5,347 votes, 98.58 percent.

The Dalles City Charter revisions

Yes, 2,640 votes, 65.2 percent.

No, 1,409 votes, 34.8 percent.

DEMOCRAT TICKET

President of the United States

Joseph Biden, 2,140, 68.66 percent.

Bernie Sanders, 526, 16.88 percent.

Elizabeth Warren, 222, 7.12 percent.

Tulsi Gabbard, 115, 3.66 percent.

REPUBLICAN TICKET

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump, 2,736, 94.64 percent.

DEMOCRAT TICKET

US Senator

Jeff Merkley, 2,790, 98 percent.

REPUBLICAN TICKET

Paul J. Romeor Jr., 750, 28.09 percent.

Robert Schwartz, 548, 20.52 percent.

Jo Rae Perkins, 1,165, 43.63 percent.

John Verbeek, 174, 6.52 percent.

DEMOCRAT TICKET

US Representative, 2nd District 

Jack Howard, 271, 11.12 percent.

John P. Holm, 236 9.69 percent.

Nick (Nik) Heuertz, 703, 28.86 percent.

Alex Spenser, 671, 27.55 percent.

Chris Vaughn, 495, 20.32 percent.

REPUBLICAN TICKET

US Representative, 2nd District

Knute C. Buehler, 688, 23.4 percent.

Cliff Bentz, 1,136, 38.64 percent.

Jimmy Crumpacker, 608, 20.68 percent.

Jason Atkinson, 195, 6.63 percent.

Mark R. Roberts, Kenneth Medenbach, Jeff Smith, Travis Fager, Justin Livingston, Glen Carey and David Campbell under 100 votes.

