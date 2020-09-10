Starting Oct. 5, The LINK Public Transportation will be offering an expanded “deviated fixed route,” serving key stops in The Dalles, circling the city on a one-hour loop Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Riders can get on or off at stops at The Dalles Transit Center on Chenowith Loop Road, Seufert Park, Water’s Edge, East 12th Street and Dry Hollow Road, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, East 11th Street and Kelly Avenue and the Veterans’ Service Office downtown.
As an incentive to encourage the community to try out the new service, all rides on the new deviated fixed route are free for the first two weeks of the service through Oct. 17.
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), as operator of The Link, has scheduled two public meetings, via ZOOM, to solicit public feedback and respond to questions and concerns about the expanded route.
Session one is scheduled on Sept. 15, 5-6 p.m., and session two will be Sept.22, 9 to 10 a.m.
ZOOM information is outlined below and connecting 10 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time is suggested.
Sept. 15 (5-6 p.m.) Session. Meeting Identification: 968 3557 2674. Passcode: 919306. Dial-in: (253) 215-8782, online at zoom.us/j/96835572674?pwd=Ym1WYkhJU25OTlNYeDlBdk5jYXpPUT09or.
Sept. 22 (9-10 a.m.) Session. Meeting Identification: 920 0803 4243. Passcode: 299070. Dial-in: (253) 215-8782. Online at zoom.us/j/92008034243?pwd=ZmVrVGV0VS9NMEhzUGt3MXdmZWozQT09.
The bus operates along a route with a regular schedule, but the route is called a “deviated” fixed route because it can also leave the route to accommodate requests for “off-route” drop-offs or pick-ups. The number of deviations per loop is limited and must be scheduled in advance by calling The LINK at 541-296-7595. Only deviations within 1/4 mile of the route are allowed. Time is built into the schedule to allow for deviations. This means the bus may get to the stops earlier than the scheduled time if there are no deviations, but the bus will not leave that stop until the time posted in the schedule.
As operator of The Link Public Transit service in The Dalles, Oregon, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of its programs and services on the basis of race, color, sex, or national origin, as protected by Title VI in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular 4702.1.B.
For more information, visit The LINK’s pages at mcedd.org/link or call The LINK at 541-296-7595.
