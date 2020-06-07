Some of the signs from the June 6 Black Lives Matter march in The Dalles protesting systemic racism and police violence against minorities in America:
“Peace is a breathing space”
“No justice no peace”
“I can’t breathe”
“Standing in solidarity”
“I will use my white privilege to be the voice for those who no longer have one!!!”
“What if it was someone you love?”
“I stand with you”
“Who polices the police?”
“End police brutality”
“The system needs to change. Silence is violence.”
“You backed us we’ll back you”
“If not us, Who?”
“How many weren’t filmed?”
“Don’t trust police”
“De-fund the police”
“Racism is the worst violence”
Learn to do good, seek justice, correct oppression”
“It could have been YOUR son, mother, father, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, cousin”
“White people: Lets end our legacy of violence”
“White silence IS violence”
“Justice can’t wait”
“We can’t breathe”
“Why is this normal?”
“Peace Love Unity Respect for Black Lives”
“Be the change”
“Is your heart open?”
“If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention”
“Mom! I can’t breathe”
“Read, Think, Vote”
“No to racism We are all EQUAL”
“8 min to kill a black man, 4 days to arrest a murderer”
“Land stolen from NATIVES, built by SLAVES, kept beautiful by LATINOS”
“Know justice, know peace”
“Awareness”
“Don’t shoot”
“Racism is a virus too”
“Allocate resources to community services”
“Heal our brutal racist violent genocidal history”
“Stop killing us”
“Stand up and fight back”
“When will the violence cease? When your troops STOP shootin’ us down on the street”
