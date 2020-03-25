Public meeting on thermal angling sanctuaries in Columbia River moves online
YouTube livestream March 25 at 5:30 p.m.
SALEM, Ore.—A public meeting to gather input on potential Thermal Angling Sanctuaries in select Oregon tributaries upstream of Bonneville Dam will be livestreamed on ODFW’s YouTube channel in light of COVID-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings.
The meeting time will also change to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. Watch at ODFW’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/IEODFW
There will be time for a Q&A during the livestream; members of the public can ask questions by commenting on the livestream and ODFW staff will answer as they are able.
The livestream will remain online for anyone who can’t make the virtual meeting to watch later. Public comments/questions can also be emailed to tucker.a.jones@state.or.us or john.a.north@state.or.us.
Among the topics of discussion are possible rule changes meant to improve conservation efforts and increase protections for summer steelhead in areas where they may congregate.
Specific topics currently under consideration include:
- Discussing potential areas and boundaries for Thermal Angling Sanctuaries in and adjacent to Eagle Creek, Herman Creek, and the Deschutes River that would be temporarily closed to angling each year to protect natural-origin summer steelhead.
- Establishing annual time periods during the summer/fall when Thermal Angling Sanctuaries would be in effect.
- Discussing additional fisheries management actions, e.g., rolling steelhead retention closures, which have been used to ensure consistency with the Endangered Species Act.
The Agency intends to provide for in-person public meetings on this topic after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.