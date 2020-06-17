A new Hood River County Public Safety Parade has been announced for the evening of June 24. The lighted event will be similar to the annual Christmas parade, which take place in three areas on successive nights in the Hood River valley. In this case, citizens can look for one of four simultaneous events, with a Cascade Locks route added to Parkdale-Dee, Odell-Pine Grove, and Hood River-Westside, and police and sheriff joining in. All parades go from 6-9:30 p.m.
Participating in the community outreach event are Hood River Fire and EMS, West Side Fire District, Wy’East Fire District, Parkdale Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire and EMS, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, and Hood River Police Department. Starting point for Parkdale are the station on Baseline, west to Fifth and south on Clear Creek Road. Starting point for the Odell route is the Odell station, north on Odell Highway to Mud Alley, and west to Summit. Starting point for the Hood River Westside Route is Barrett Drive, north and east to Hood River. Starting point for Cascade Locks is Interstate 84 to Frontage Road, west via Forest Lane.
