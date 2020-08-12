Raymond LaMarche passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2020, at his residence in Medford, Ore. Born on Dec. 3, 1934, in The Dalles, Ore., he was the ninth of 11 children of Charles Joseph and Annette Agnes (McManus) LaMarche.
He lived most of his life in The Dalles. He was a basketball star in high school, graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in 1953. He was drafted into the Army in 1957 and served until 1959, stationed in France. While stationed in France, he purchased a Volkswagen bug and traveled extensively through Europe. After serving in the Army, he had his VW shipped back to the U.S. and drove it from New York to The Dalles.
He hired out for the Union Pacific Railroad when he was 18 and retired as a conductor after 47 years. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Eagles and Elks Lodge, and Union Pacific Old Timers.
He was known for being a great storyteller, funny, kind, generous, and was well-loved. Raymond moved to Medford in late 2017 for health reasons.
He had an adventurous spirit. During his younger years, he raced motorcycles and did flat tracking, cross country, and motocross for many years, until the early ‘70s. He also enjoyed camping, white water rafting, waterskiing, sailing, snowmobiling, and going to classic car shows. He was an amateur inventor and loved to tinker in the garage on different projects which sometimes led to unexpected outcomes and funny stories. He also loved all types of music and dancing the two-step to country-western music.
He first met his wife, Ruth, in 1960 and they started dating on March 17, 1961. They married in December of that same year. Together they had five children, Lori, William, Jonathan, Danielle, and Julie, and seven grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, and sister Kathryn A. Wilson, of Albany, Ore., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Donald, Francis and Richard, and sisters Mary, Evelyn, Dorothy, Margaret, Cecilia and Patricia.
Recitation of Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 8 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, The Dalles, with Father Joseph Levine. Interment followed at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
