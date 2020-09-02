Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District has entered into a two-year option agreement to purchase 20 acres (two adjoining properties) located on Fairview Road, bordering the Westside Community Trail, for future park development.
During the recent master planning process, the west side of Hood River was identified as a high-need area for parkland through community outreach and a parks inventory analysis. The site, which boasts views of Mt. Adams and Hood, is large enough to accommodate ball fields and other needs within the community. With the limited opportunities for large-acre parcels, as well as the rising costs of land in the area, the Parks District wanted to be forward thinking and secure a parcel before land becomes too scarce or becomes too expensive. During the option period, the Parks District will conduct an in-depth study (including applying for a permit) on the feasibility of building a park located in the National Scenic Area.
“We have heard from the community that parkland on the west side of Hood River is a priority, so we are excited to reach an agreement with the landowners,” said Nan Noteboom, Parks District Board President. “We still have a way to go with permitting and finding adequate funding, but we are hopeful that this site will, one day, be a central gathering place for everyone in our community.”
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is a special district defined by state statute. Funding for the Parks District comes from property taxes, system development charges (SDCs) grants, and revenue generated from Aquatic Center. For more information on the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, visit www.hoodriverparksandrec.org.
