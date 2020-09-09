UPDATE: Sept. 8 meeting in The Dalles cancelled due to fires, to the Senator.
The town hall is now scheduled for next Thursday, Sept. 17, and the time will remain the same at 5:30 p.m.
Lynn Findley, State Senator, Oregon Senate District 30, will hold a series of meetings with constituents in his district, including The Dalles, Sept. 8-11.
“It sure has been a while since we’ve been able to connect in person,” said Findley in a press release.
“I hope you can attend one of the events below, I want to hear from you and how I can better serve you in Salem and continue to be a voice for eastern Oregon.”
Meeting schedule
Coffee Hour at Coffee Corral
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10:15– 11:15 a.m.
1325 Campbell St., Baker City
•••
John Day Meet & Greet at Squeeze In
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5–6:30 p.m.
423 W. Main St., John Day
•••
Coffee Hour at Dayville Café
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7:30– 8:30 a.m.
212 Franklin St., Dayville
•••
The Dalles Meet & Greet at The Dalles Chamber
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5-6:30 p.m.
404 W. Second St., The Dalles
•••
Sisters Meet & Greet at Aspen Lakes Golf Course
Friday, Sept. 11, 4:30–6 p.m.
16900 Aspen Lakes Drive, Sisters
All events are open to the public, “so please come for a casual and enjoyable time together and invite your friends, family and neighbors,” the release stated.
“We’ll be practicing social distancing at our events, and ask that you do the same so we can support keeping our local businesses and our counties open.”
The good news - we have rescheduled this town hall for next Thursday, September 17th and the time will remain the same at 5:30 pm PDT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.