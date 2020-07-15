Rob Decou is the kind of guy who thinks running an Iron Man Triathalon is a brisk little practice workout. That’s because he’s dedicated to ultra-endurance sports, and leverages that passion to raise awareness and community around important issues. In 2017, Rob completed a 146-mile run across Death Valley to the top of Mount Whitney, raising almost $700,000 for End Polio Now, Rotary’s campaign to eradicate polio.
Now he’s turned his sights on the tragedy of human trafficking around the world. In October, he will be competing in Uberman 2020 and using his endurance abilities to spread awareness and raise funds for organizations that fight human trafficking. The Uberman 2020 involves swimming 21 miles in the open Pacific Ocean from Catalina Island to Palos Verdes, Calif., pedaling a bicycle 400 miles over the mountains to Death Valley, and running 135 miles across Death Valley up 13,000 feet to the trailhead for Mount Whitney. Only six people have managed to finish the grueling course since it started in 2015.
But before that, he will be in The Dalles for the cycling Race Across Oregon, with a twisting 1,000-kilometer course that starts Friday, July 17 at the Fairfield Inn locally, and ends at the same place Sunday, July 19 after a course that sends riders west on Highway 30 up the Rowena Loops and back over Sevenmile Hill for a warmup before heading east through town on a twisting course with more than 50,000 feet of elevation rise through Central Oregon before returning.
If you'd like to contribute to his campaign or find out more about it, you can check online at gorobgo.org.
