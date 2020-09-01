Robert Brown

Robert G. Brown, 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at his home on May 9, 2020, in the loving arms of his family. He was born in 1933, the third child to Dr. Albert and Helen Brown. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in Omaha with Business Administration and Engineering Degrees.
Robert, known as Bob, married Annabelle Nelson in Boone, Iowa in 1956. Their union lasted 60 loving years with six children.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-1961. He was assigned to the 7811 Army Unit, and was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, during the Korean War.
Bob worked as a superintendent and engineer with Peter Kiewit & Sons in the states of Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Washington, and Oregon before taking a job with Tenneson Engineering as a civil engineer. Bob went on to become the elected Sheriff of Wasco County, serving from 1981-1985. After serving Wasco County, Bob went on to form his own construction business, working alongside his son Robert. He worked construction until becoming the engineer for the City of The Dalles. In retirement, he started a snow removal business in Burns, Oregon working alongside his son Michael.
Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, bird watcher, and reader. Bob was a pilot, owning several airplanes during his lifetime. In his younger days, he loved to scuba dive and compete in competitive waterskiing events. He thoroughly enjoyed his deep-sea fishing trips at the Oregon Coast. Bob was a very caring and loving husband, father, and friend. There was nothing that Bob would not do for his family, friends, and neighbors. Bob was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 303 for more than 50 years. He was the Exalted Ruler on two separate occasions, and served as a Trustee for many years.
Bob is survived by his children, Christine Borg (Karl), Hillsboro, Robert (Bob) F. Brown (Dorene), The Dalles, Kathy McBride (Dave), The Dalles, Kim Snyder (Joe), Condon, and Deanne Witter (Duane), The Dalles; sister Peggy Doughty, Pinckneyville, Ill.; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many other relatives and good friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, wife, son, granddaughter, and great granddaughter.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Rite of Christian burial will be a private ceremony held at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to St. Peter Catholic Church, P.O. Box 41, The Dalles, OR 97058, or St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 553, The Dalles. To leave condolences and/or memories, please visit www.tributes.com.
