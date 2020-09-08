Sandra Geiser

Sandra Yvette Garrison Geiser died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020. If you had the honor of meeting Sandy during her life, she knew your name and never forgot it. She was one of those people who never met a stranger, but rather made everyone feel known and welcomed.
Her ability to meet new people and make friends started early. Born in Indiana on Oct. 6, 1934, she spent the majority of her childhood moving every couple of years as her stepfather served in the Army.
Sandy graduated from high school in Frankfurt, Germany, where she and her family were stationed. During her senior year, she met a dashing young soldier, John Garrison, whose wit matched her own. After proposing to her on the Eiffel Tower, the two soon married and Sandy continued her life as a devoted military wife and mother to three children.
In 1973, Sandy settled in The Dalles, Ore., where she spent the rest of her days. After her children were raised, she worked first at Sears and then began a career at Columbia River Bank, in which she took great pride. She always had a quick-witted joke on her lips, a smile for everyone, and a recipe to share.
She married George Geiser, a quiet and faithful man who was willing and able to build Sandy anything she asked. She was an active member of Gateway Presbyterian Church, where she was the wedding coordinator for many years, putting her organizational and relational skills to excellent use.
But among her various roles and talents, Sandy loved being a grandma. She had eight grandchildren in eight years, starting in 1974. She made up her own songs to sing to them, went to all their open houses and ball games, created scrapbooks and picture books for them, stuffed them full with caramel brownies and cinnamon cake, supported them when they were in need, and loved them well. She continued this love as she became a great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two sisters, her husbands, and a beloved grandson, David Hornbeck. She is survived by her children, Debbie James of Richland, Wash., John David Garrison of The Dalles, and Susie (Monte) Meyer of The Dalles; seven grandchildren scattered across the country: Daryl Hornbeck, Amy Carlan, Jody Hornbeck, Sarah Anderson, Andrew Holloway, Dusty Hornbeck, and Megan Garrison; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
One thing we can say with absolute certainty and thankfulness is that Sandy loved us, and we loved her.
A service to celebrate her life and remember God’s promise of resurrection will be held at Gateway Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all in attendance must wear a face mask and are asked to practice social distancing.
If you wish to express your thankfulness for Sandy’s life, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Habitat to Humanity, a non-profit close to Sandy’s heart, or a charity of your choice.
