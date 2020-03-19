In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state, schools in Oregon are now closed through Tuesday, April 28, 2020. This includes all schools in the North Wasco County School District, Superintendent Candy Armstrong said in a press release.
The District will continue to provide meals to children ages 1-18 on a to-go basis through out the closure. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. The current sites for meals are Chenowith Elementary and The Dalles Middle School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals will also be served during the week of spring break, March 23-27. Any updates to times and locations will be posted on the District website and Facebook page. www.nwasco.k12.or.us and Facebook: North Wasco County School District #21.
District staff are currently making plans for providing supplemental education to students K-12 following spring break, Armstrong said. “Support for our high school seniors to meet graduation requirements is a priority.
Plans are also underway for North Wasco County School District to provide supplemental services and emergency management services to our community’s first responders, emergency workers and health care professionals. “We will be in communication with our community partners as information is ready to be shared,” she said.
Everyone is encouraged to stay home if you have a fever or are ill, follow the social distancing protocols —staying at least three feet (ideally six feet) away from others in social gathering, using proper handwashing techniques (soap and water for at least 20 seconds) and utilize coughing and sneezing etiquette (use tissue to cover mouth and nose, or sleeve and wash your hands following coughing or sneezing).
“Know that the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, parents and community are our highest priority and we will do everything in our power, together with community partners, the state and the nation to help ‘flatten the curve’ and save lives,” Armstrong said.
The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has also extended the suspension of both interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities for all member schools through April 28. The OSAA executive board clarified the language regarding usage of high school facilities and communication between coaches and participants during the moratorium-like suspension period Thursday, March 19, 2020. This updated information, in the form of questions and answers, may be accessed at http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.