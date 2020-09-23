How are you all doing out there? As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, the smoke from all the huge wildfires isn’t helping at all. But life continues here in our community and we are a resilient bunch here, for sure. After two weeks of online school, Glenwood School District made plans to allow kindergarten through fifth grade to return to school on Monday, Sept. 14, with social distancing measures in place. That date was changed to Tuesday due to the poor air quality in our valley; however, Tuesday was still unsafe for in classroom schooling. The school administration is hoping to get those students back into their classrooms as soon as the air quality improves and student safety can be assured. The plan is for grades 6-12 and preschool to return on the Sept. 21. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the wildfire smoke clears from our valley and that we have no COVID-19 spikes in our end of the county so our children can begin to get back to a little bit of normalcy.
Congratulations to former Glenwood resident Bethany Putnam on the occasion of her wedding on June 19. Jordan Clingenpeel and Bethany, daughter of Nate and Betsy Putnam, were married in Cedarville, Ohio, where they both graduated from Cedarville University in May. Jordan currently is working for an engineering firm in Dayton, Ohio, and Bethany, who also received a degree in mechanical engineering, is working for the federal government at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Nate and Betsy and their children, Forrest, Ruth, and Neola, were all able to travel to the wedding, although traveling in this era of the pandemic made traveling much more difficult. We wish Bethany and Jordan all the best on their marriage and exciting new careers.
Bethany’s brother Forrest continues his schooling at Cedarville University, where he has started his junior year. We hope you have a great year back there in Ohio, Forrest.
The West Klickitat Posse Saddle Club playday scheduled for last Sunday, Sept. 13, was postponed due to the poor air quality. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Several Glenwood cowgirls ranging in age from 6 years old to adult, have been competing in the playday series this summer. This is their final playday where they will learn the final standings and receive awards. If any of you would like to attend do support our local cowgirls, it would sure make a nice finish to their season. The playdays are held at the posse grounds just a short distance up Snowden Road. There is no admission charge and there is a hamburger and snack stand where you can purchase a tasty lunch.
I had an update from Madi Couch, daughter of Heather and Brad Gimlin and Shane and Kristi Couch. Madi has started her junior year at Eastern Washington University, but in a manner she never expected. Because the campus and her sorority house are closed, Madi is living in an apartment in Spokane, taking her classes online and working part time. While she recognizes the need for these measures during the COVID-19 crisis, she greatly misses her sorority sisters and just being able to be on campus and close to everyone. She has a lot of sympathy for the incoming freshman who don’t get to experience that freshman excitement they deserve of attending classes in person and meeting people. Madi, we here in Glenwood are proud of you for persevering despite all the difficulties this pandemic has created. Keep up the good work.
Madi’s brother, Baylee Couch, also had to deal with changes due to the pandemic as he finished his senior year and graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Orlando, Fla. The biggest disappointment was having no graduation ceremony when he finished in May, which was also incredibly disappointing for his family, who had all planned to fly down for the occasion. Baylee is currently living and working in Glenwood, but says maybe he would rather be back in Florida taking his chances with the hurricanes than living and working in all this smoke. Yes, we sure would all prefer rain around here.
Congratulations, Baylee.
Send your Glenwood news to gmpierce09@gmail.com. (Apologies to Mary, who inadvertently was misnamed “Marie” in the Sept. 9 column. — Kirby Neumann-Rea)
