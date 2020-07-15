A second person has died from COVID-19 in Wasco County, the North Central Pulic Health District announced Wednesday, July 15. The Wasco County resident died July 8 after having been diagnosed with COVID-19 in June of this year.
“At this time of grief, we remind all to respect the privacy of those involved,” said Health Officer Dr. Miriam McDonell. “We call upon the compassion, strength and determination of the people of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties as we resolve to remain united in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of all residents.”
