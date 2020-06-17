Remember when you were younger? You did some really stupid things — taking risks you would never contemplate today. Why did I climb that 30 foot ladder to work on the roof? Why did I hitchhike from Eugene to Los Angeles? Why did I feel like I needed to eat the WHOLE pizza?
We know life is not without risks and during this pandemic, we are constantly asking ourselves, “What level of risk am I willing to accept?” Do I venture out for groceries, to attend church, or fly out of state to attend a sister’s funeral? Those are tough decisions.
But the most difficult question is what level of risk are we going to accept as a community, state and nation so we can safely get back to work and our daily lives?
During this pandemic, many have questioned the requirements that have been enacted, placing millions of people on unemployment and curtailing many, if not most, of our usual activities. Why were all non-essential services shut down? Why did I have to stay home? Why did I have to pump my own gas? (Okay, that’s just what my wife asked!)
But consider what most of us do every day, accepting a level of risk so we can work, play and go out — driving.
Driving is a risky business — over 489 motorists died in Oregon last year. But to reduce the level of risk, Oregon has passed laws making driving safer: Speed limits, stop signs, seat belts, and rules against driving while intoxicated.
And when the risk is too high and the ability to respond is inadequate? Every winter we know what happens. The roads are closed.
You may say the chances of dying from COVID-19 are remote, but so is dying from a motor vehicle accident. And yet we accept and follow the safe driving practices so we can protect ourselves and others.
Just as Oregon works to make driving safer, during this pandemic Oregon has instituted measures based on the best science to reduce the risk of being infected, hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19: Staying home, social distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing.
So, what level of risk are we, as in all of us, going to accept knowing that 93 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Oregon have been adults 60 and older. Three hundred? Six hundred? A thousand? Or is one too many when it is a loved one?
On our highways we know that one irresponsible driver can harm any one of us. And to feel safer, we follow the rules of the road and safe driving practices while hoping everyone else will also.
But do we feel the same about COVID-19 and follow the recommendations of our public health agencies?
Life will never be without risk. Sadly, people will die. But what level should we accept so we can work, recreate, and enjoy our lives?
I don’t know. But we may soon find out!
•••
Staying connected is essential for our health and well-being. Fortunately today, when we should be staying home as much as possible, we can connect by making video calls — although, granted, it isn’t the same as meeting in person.
We can help. But how many older adults are interested? To gauge that interest, please complete a short Tech Survey on the center’s website. Or call the Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 541-296-4788 and leave a message that you are interested.
As long as there isn’t an effective vaccine or treatment, I think we’re in this for the long haul.
•••
Back when the tobacco companies argued that cigarettes were safe, this tobacco advertising campaign was one of the most widely recognized. For this “Remember When” question, what cigarette brand “tastes good like a cigarette should”? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with an explanation of the grammatical difference between “as” and “like.”
“Love means never having to say you’re sorry” was from “Love Story,” the 1970 top-selling novel by Erick Segal that was adapted into the number one film in 1970 starring Ryan O’Neil and Ali MacGraw. I received correct answers from Carol Earl, Kim Birge, Rhonda Spies, Lana Tepfer, Julie Carter, Tina Castañares and Dave Lutgens, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I missed Michael Carrico.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, distracted by too many distractions. Until we meet again, reach out and call somebody. They’ll appreciate it.
•••
“No one ever makes the same mistake twice. The first time it’s a mistake. Anytime after that, it’s a choice.” — Mark Twain
We know life is not without risks and during this pandemic, we are constantly asking ourselves, “What level of risk am I willing to accept?” Do I venture out for groceries, to attend church, or fly out of state to attend a sister’s funeral? Those are tough decisions.
But the most difficult question is what level of risk are we going to accept as a community, state and nation so we can safely get back to work and our daily lives?
During this pandemic, many have questioned the requirements that have been enacted, placing millions of people on unemployment and curtailing many, if not most, of our usual activities. Why were all non-essential services shut down? Why did I have to stay home? Why did I have to pump my own gas? (Okay, that’s just what my wife asked!)
But consider what most of us do every day, accepting a level of risk so we can work, play and go out — driving.
Driving is a risky business — over 489 motorists died in Oregon last year. But to reduce the level of risk, Oregon has passed laws making driving safer: Speed limits, stop signs, seat belts, and rules against driving while intoxicated.
And when the risk is too high and the ability to respond is inadequate? Every winter we know what happens. The roads are closed.
You may say the chances of dying from COVID-19 are remote, but so is dying from a motor vehicle accident. And yet we accept and follow the safe driving practices so we can protect ourselves and others.
Just as Oregon works to make driving safer, during this pandemic Oregon has instituted measures based on the best science to reduce the risk of being infected, hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19: Staying home, social distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing.
So, what level of risk are we, as in all of us, going to accept knowing that 93 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Oregon have been adults 60 and older. Three hundred? Six hundred? A thousand? Or is one too many when it is a loved one?
On our highways we know that one irresponsible driver can harm any one of us. And to feel safer, we follow the rules of the road and safe driving practices while hoping everyone else will also.
But do we feel the same about COVID-19 and follow the recommendations of our public health agencies?
Life will never be without risk. Sadly, people will die. But what level should we accept so we can work, recreate, and enjoy our lives?
I don’t know. But we may soon find out!
•••
Staying connected is essential for our health and well-being. Fortunately today, when we should be staying home as much as possible, we can connect by making video calls — although, granted, it isn’t the same as meeting in person.
We can help. But how many older adults are interested? To gauge that interest, please complete a short Tech Survey on the center’s website. Or call the Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 541-296-4788 and leave a message that you are interested.
As long as there isn’t an effective vaccine or treatment, I think we’re in this for the long haul.
•••
Back when the tobacco companies argued that cigarettes were safe, this tobacco advertising campaign was one of the most widely recognized. For this “Remember When” question, what cigarette brand “tastes good like a cigarette should”? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with an explanation of the grammatical difference between “as” and “like.”
“Love means never having to say you’re sorry” was from “Love Story,” the 1970 top-selling novel by Erick Segal that was adapted into the number one film in 1970 starring Ryan O’Neil and Ali MacGraw. I received correct answers from Carol Earl, Kim Birge, Rhonda Spies, Lana Tepfer, Julie Carter, Tina Castañares and Dave Lutgens, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I missed Michael Carrico.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, distracted by too many distractions. Until we meet again, reach out and call somebody. They’ll appreciate it.
•••
“No one ever makes the same mistake twice. The first time it’s a mistake. Anytime after that, it’s a choice.” — Mark Twain
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels daily menus but may change because of donations from local restaurants.
Menu
Thursday (18): Taco Casserole
Friday (19): Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes
Monday (22): Spaghetti
Tuesday (23): Pork Roast
Wednesday (24): Meat Loaf
Menu
Thursday (18): Taco Casserole
Friday (19): Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes
Monday (22): Spaghetti
Tuesday (23): Pork Roast
Wednesday (24): Meat Loaf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.