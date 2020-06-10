While staying home, you may have been spending time watching one of the educational cable channels to learn more about subjects you find interesting: The History Channel, Animal Planet, Food Network or one of the Discovery Channels.
And you may have found there is more you would like to learn — and with today’s technology, it’s only a click away. Using your computer, tablet or even your smartphone, you can go online and find instructional videos and academic courses on practically any topic you can think of — or don’t want to think of.
For example, how about learning to play Tiddlywinks? Yep, you can find that on Vimeo.
How to feed a wild bear? Yep, but bad idea. How to make up with your wife or worse, how to get her back? Yep, and good luck.
But you may have more academic interests. Online you can take courses in anthropology or cosmology. Or if you’re really nuts, that algebra class you failed in high school.
Online there are numerous sites offering a wide variety of courses taught by experts in their fields. Several of the best are:
Courses which offer online classes, such as the Science of Well-being, or Biohacking Your Brain’s Health, which teaches you how to maximize your brain’s fitness through nutrition, exercise, meditation and sleep.
EdX is another site that offers a variety of classes, including Power and Responsibility: Doing Philosophy with Superheroes, which is a SmithsonianX and Harvard Division of Continuing Education course. (So, that’s what they teach at Harvard!)
And on the website Udemy, you can learn how to hypnotize people while getting a crash course in the basics of hypnotherapy for only $12.99. Or even Animal Telepathically, where you can learn how to “use your natural intuition and psychic abilities to communicate with any species.” (As I said, you can find anything online.)
But before you register for a course online, there are several things to consider.
First, you need to be self-motivated. There won’t be an instructor to hold you accountable and usually there isn’t a set time limit to complete the course. But if you choose a course that engages you, motivation shouldn’t be a problem.
Second, know your goals and stick to them. Why are you taking the class? Do you want to get a degree or certification (make sure the provider is accredited), or just to broaden your mind and use your time in a way you find engaging?
Third, don’t get tricked into paying for a course you don’t want. There are many sites where you can find courses for free, but some may attempt to sell you on obtaining a certificate.
Regardless of where your interests lie, there is a wide selection of instructional videos and online courses to explore. And you don’t even have to leave your house.
•••
Speaking of online classes, you can register for Strong in Life — a free Virtual Live class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. from June 2 through Aug. 6. The class offers an easy to follow routine designed to improve balance, strength and flexibility for adults 60-plus. Join by calling Providence Resource Line at 503-574-6595 or 1-800-562-8964 or go to oregon.providence.org/our-services/s/strong-for-life-exercise-program. You can also find a link on the center’s website under virtual classes.
•••
The names of two drive-in theaters in The Dalles were Starlite Drive-in located on the bluff at Columbia View Heights and The Dalles Drive-in where Home Depot is now. And according to the website Cinema Treasures, there was a third: Motor Vu Drive-In. I received correct answers from Ruth Radcliffe, Jess Birge, Lana Tepfer, Julie Carter, Carol Earl and Lucile Stephens this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
I’ve been doing well not missing anyone lately (at least that I realize) but lately, I’ve missed Julie Carter, Lana Tepfer, Barbara Cadwell and Lucile Stephens.
“Love means never having to say you’re sorry” was voted thirteenth most popular movie quote by the American Film Institute. For this week’s “Remember When” question, from what 1970 top-selling novel by Erick Segal that was adapted into the top film in 1970, was this quote taken? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with a theatrical poster signed by Ryan O’Neil and Ali MacGraw.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, trying to stay safe. Until we meet again, find time to do something you’ve never done before.
•••
“But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Amos 5:24
•••
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels daily menus but may change because of donations from local restaurants.
Menu
Thursday (11) Ham
Friday (12) Chicken and Dumpling
Monday (15) Stroganoff over Rice
Tuesday (16) (BIRTHDAY DINNER) Seasoned Chicken Breast
Wednesday (17) Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.