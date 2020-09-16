Voter registration campaign starts in Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania counties
The League of Women Voters of Hood River, Klickitat, and Skamania counties are holding events to register voters in time for the Nov. 3 election. Tuesday, Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, which is a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters, said organizer Fran Finney.
The deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 13 in Oregon and Oct. 26 in Washington.
Local locations:
Hood River County: Look for voter registration locations across the county from Sept. 13 through Oct. 13. You can register on Sept. 22 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays Sept. 16, 23, 30, and Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Klickitat and Skamania Counties: Locations will be across the area from Sept 15 to Nov. 3. Check the Facebook page (@lwvklickska) for locations, dates, times. Helpers are still needed. On Sept. 22 you can register at Bingen Food Bank, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Lyle Mercantile 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For further information contact lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
The goal for the 2020 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls this November. Americans can register at events across the nation through social media on Sept. 22 by searching #National Voter Registration Day.
