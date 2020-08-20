Residents displaced by the Seven Mile Hill fire west of The Dalles can return to their homes, according to an evacuation notification from Wasco County Sheriff posted on their Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, with "get ready" and "get set" evacuation levels remaining in place for some areas.
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and the Wasco County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a wildfire at Seven Mile Hill Road at the intersection of Mt. View Drive Wednesday evening. That night, the fire was estimated at 100 acres, and fire spread had slowed. Assets on scene included 115 firefighters, 17 tenders and engines, and two helicopters.
In addition to local emergency responders, firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, and crews from Hood River, Wasco and Klickitat counties. Law enforcement response included Wasco County Sheriff, Oregon State Police, The Dalles Police Department and the Hood River Sheriff’s Office.
As of midnight, containment was estimated at 30 percent. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wednesday evening, an evacuation meeting point was setup at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center parking area. Red Cross and Salvation Army response teams were in place to assist evacuees, with hotel accommodations available. The Dalles Eagles Lodge also opened their parking lot for recreational vehicles and trailers.
The Fort Dalles Readiness Center operation was closed late Wednesday night, and displaced residents were told to contact the Red Cross at 888-680-1455 for assistance.
Evacuees are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alerts (Reverse 911), through which you can receive text, a phone call or email alerts about evacuation levels if your home falls within an evacuation area. Sign up at: https://member.everbridge.net/453003085612392/login
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.