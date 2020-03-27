Many food pantries in the Gorge have suspended services due to facility restrictions and staffing shortages, but communities continue to be served, according to the Columbia Gorge Food Bank (CGFB.)
All The Dalles’ food banks were closed as of Thursday, March 26, except for the Salvation Army’s downtown facility, which has expanded its pantry hours to five days a week.
The Columbia Gorge Food Food bank announced Tuesday the St. Vincent de Paul pantry and Windy River Gleaners are closed until further notice; in Hood River, FISH Food Bank Hood River is no longer distributing food on Saturdays; and The Salvation Army pantry in The Dalles will be open five days a week with expanded hours.
In a notice from Windy River Gleaners, organizers noted the pantry closed because the building does not allow for them to follow new rules set by the state. “We are asking everyone to remain at home and stay safe so when this passes we can all see each other again,” organizers said in a Facebook post.
St. Vincent de Paul continues to provide Community Meals, with patrons served outside the facility due to restrictions on the number of individuals allowed in the building at one time.
The food pantry operated by the Salvation Army at Wahtonka school has been temporarily closed, and that evening distribution program is now at the downtown location, 623 E. Third St., The Dalles. As a result, that pantry is currently open Monday and Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 3-6 p.m.
Capt. Raymond Morris of The Dalles Salvation Army noted that working in emergency situations is “what we do.”
“We have expanded our hours and our days of operation, to better meet the needs of the community and reduce having large congregations gathering outside the building,” Morris said.
Food distribution has changed, Morris said. “We are doing a drive-up deliveries, and a walk-up deliveries for those who do not have a vehicle.”
Those walking are asked to keep a six-foot distance between each other. Those driving up are asked not to exit their car.
“Folks are driving up, we get their information and then they pull forward. A couple of staff members grab a small or medium food box, as needed, or both for a larger family,” Morris explained. “We try to keep as simple as possible. We ask them not to get out of car, we put it on a seat or into the trunk.”
Staff are also observing safety precautions as recommended by the CDC, like wearing protective masks and washing down carts.
The Salvation Army is also working with the Columbia Gorge Food Bank by helping deliver food outside the city in areas served by the CGFB where that organization is unable to deliver. “We went out to Maupin last week,” Morris said.
Columbia Gorge food banks
A calendar of food pantries currently operating in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties is available on the CGFB Facebook page, and is being updated daily.
Open pantries include:
The Salvation Army, 623 E. Third St., The Dalles, Monday and Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 3-6 p.m.
FISH Hood River, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River, Monday and Friday, 3:30-5 p.m.
FISH Parkdale, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale, Mondays, 4-6 p.m.
SDA Hood River, 1090 22nd St., Hood River, Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Wamic Grange, Wamic, Tuesdays at noon.
CGCC Chinook Campus Pantry, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2-5 p.m.
FISH Cascade Locks, City Hall, Cascade Locks, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Dufur School Pantry, Dufur High School, Dufur, Thursdays, 3-6 p.m.
Rufus Food Pantry, 304 W. Second St., Rufus, Fridays, 4-6 p.m.
School Meals, grab and go
North Wasco County School District
The Dalles Middle School, Chenowith Elementary School, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to noon.
Hood River County School District
Cascade Locks Elementary, pickup outside main entrance, 9-11 a.m.
May Street Elementary, pickup outside main entrance, 9-11 a.m.
Mid Valley Elementary, pickup outside west entrance of cafeteria, 9-11 a.m.
Parkdale Elementary, pickup outside main entrance, 9-11 a.m.
Hood River Valley High School, pickup outside east entrance of cafeteria, 9-11 a.m.
3300 Cascade Ave, pickup at Hood River Mobile Manor, From 9:45-10 a.m.
1823 Cascade Ave, pickup behind El Reconcito Taqueria, From 10:15-10:30 a.m.
955 Sieverkropp Ave, pickup across the street from Sieverkropp Apartments, From 10:45-11 a.m.
