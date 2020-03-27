Two Gorge Quilters and Scott McKay, director of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles, are pictured — standing six feet apart — with masks the quilting group is making and distributing to Meals on Wheels drivers and others. The quilters group and the Center is looking for volunteers who are wanting to help by making the masks. Their goal is to provide face masks to people who come into frequent contact with the public and vulnerable citizens to help slow transmission-at pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.