The Dalles — St. Peter’s Landmark in downtown The Dalles will reopen to visitors Sept. 18 through the rest of the year on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Linda Holcomb, vice president at the Landmark.
Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 3:53 am
