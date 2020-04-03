Social distancing to resist COVID-19 doesn’t mean you need to stop learning about your favorite social insect, according to Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Association.
All are invited to attend free “remote” meetings from the comfort of one’s home using a computer or mobile device. Each event will bring participants up to date on timely beekeeping topics. There will be time for Q&A.
Class schedule is as follows:
April 7: Coping with pesticides, with Jack Rowe (Alabama Extension)
April 16: Learning from pandemics, with Dr. Jennifer Tsuruda (University of Tennessee)
April 30: Queen management essentials, with Dr. Juliana Rangel (Texas A&M University)
May 14: Bee and parasite biogeography, with Dr. Keith Delaplane (University of Georgia)
May 28: What’s killing honeybees, with Dr. Jamie Ellis (University of Florida)
Register at auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/vJ0lcu6prjkt_Px1BsAR8Gf%20-2dY_FolvJQ, or watch live on Facebook at www/facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension.
