A storm system caused multiple power outages in Wasco County on Aug. 16.
A damaged Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) transmission pole that impacted Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District (NWCPUD) transmission lines was a major contributor for outages on the west side of The Dalles, according to NWCPUD.
While BPA and NWCPUD crews rerouted power in order to restore power to most customers by 10:15 p.m., some customers didn’t regain power until Monday morning.
Power will remain rerouted until BPA can repair their transmission lines, said NWCPUD.
