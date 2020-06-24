The Summer Reading program for children at The Dalles-Wasco County Library is going to be way different than ever before, said program planners.
There will be no live performances at the library, but several events will be offered virtually.
Information about virtual programs will be posted on the district's website and on Facebook.
Most will be available for viewing for a limited time, but can be watched repeatedly during that time.
In addition, summer reading challenge reports will all be done on-line. You’ll be able to track your reading, and complete challenges, through an app called Beanstack. Visit the district website and Facebook soon for details.
