The application window for the Paycheck Protection Plan Loan OPENS Friday, April 3, 2020. IT IS IMPORTANT that you apply as quickly as possible. There is a CAP on this FUND!
You will need to do the following:
- Download the Small Business Guide and Checklist and gather all the information that is specified for you and your business ...EnglishSpanish
- Sign Up for one or both of the following Webinars. They might be too full to join live but if you register you will receive the recording through your email. The Chamber is signing up for both so that we can pass on the recording link too.
- Find Your LOCAL Financial Institution and make an appointment with them ASAP. Additional Resources and Assistance are MCEDD and the Columbia Gorge SBDC.
- For more details and additional support materials please read the information below and utilize what the US Treasury and US Chambers have provided for you!
- We were advised to tell all our businesses to apply for the PPL and if you do not qualify that you would automatically receive the EIDL Emergency Loan... PLEASE ASK YOUR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION about this as things are moving and changing daily.
OBI Webinar: Coronavirus Emergency Programs
When: Thursday, April 2
Time: 1:15 p.m.
Has your business been affected by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic? We are here for you.
OBI is hosting a webinar to answer your questions on how to request assistance through the federal small business disaster loan and paycheck protection programs. Get information from experts from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Bank on options and tools for your company during these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.