"Next Phase," now showing at The Dalles Art Center, features artists Laurie Balmuth, Rachel Harvey and Peny Wallace.
Each artist has entered into another phase of life with a sharp focus on their art.
Balmuth was a lawyer before receiving an MFA from PNCA in painting. Harvey was an accountant prior to following her intuition to be an oil painter. Wallace has recently retired after teaching art at The Dalles High School.
The selected works are a conversation between abstract painting, landscape painting and figure casting.
Next Phase is sponsored by Sandy Leibham and Vonda Chandler.
The show opened Sept. 3 and will be up through Sept. 26. Gallery hours are 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
