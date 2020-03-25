North Central Public Health District NCPHD is asking all clinic clients to call first before coming to The Dalles clinic, since many services can be provided over the phone, according to a press release.
The clinic remain opens to provide certain services, such as STD testing, birth control and immunizations. However, clients are asked to call 541-506-2600 and ask to talk to a nurse, who can determine whether an in-person visit is needed.
This “phone-first” request applies to both the walk-in clinic and those with appointments.
The health district earlier switched to providing home visiting and WIC appointments via phone. This latest step is a further effort to help people stay home to avoid spread of COVID-19.
Brown issued her “stay home, save lives” executive order March 23, ordering Oregonians to stay home as much as possible to slow transmission of COVID-19, and thereby protect vulnerable populations and avoid overwhelming the healthcare system with a surge of those sick with COVID.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness whose most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
NCPHD is not currently testing for COVID-19. Please reach out to your primary care provider for guidance.
For more information, contact the District at 541-506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthCentralPublicHealth.
