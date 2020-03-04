On March 1, a patient arrived at MCMC Emergency Department with coronavirus-like symptoms, but has since been tested and the results were negative, according to a press release from Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center leadership has been meeting weekly to prepare for possible COVID-19 patients presenting at the hospital, said Stephanie Bowen in a press release. “Our nurses and physicians have been kept up to date on screening and identification, as well as safety protocols.”
When the patient arrived exhibiting symptoms, “out of an abundance of caution, the patient was promptly placed in an isolation unit at MCMC and the suspected case was reported to North Central Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority,” she said.
MCMC staff members who came in contact with the patient were asked to selfquarantine under the guidance of our local public health department.
On March 2, the patient’s lab results from the Oregon State Lab confirmed that the patient tested negative for the coronavirus.
The patient and family have been informed of this, as has the staff with whom the patient came in contact.
MCMC will not be providing additional information about this patient due to patient confidentiality. “We will continue working closely with NCPHD and the OHA, and following all recommended screening guidelines,” said Bowen. “We want our community to know that we have a dedicated team of healthcare professionals who are trained to handle patients with infectious diseases, and we have a plan in place to respond quickly to any eventuality. Our number one priority remains the safety of our patients and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.